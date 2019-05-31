Campaign for sober boating launched

× Among the law enforcement officers participating in the May 24 media event on the southwest shore of Lake George promoting sober boating are (left to right): Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree; county Patrol Officer Gregory Dunn; Joe Johns, Law Enforcement Director of the Lake George Park Commission; and Angelo Paccione, sergeant at the latter agency.

LAKE GEORGE | With the summer tourism season now underway, area law enforcement officials are urging boaters to not pilot their watercraft after they have consumed alcoholic beverages.

Four area sheriff’s departments, the Lake George Park Commission police, a beverage distributer and a law practice are working together in an effort called “Operation Sober Boater” to promote safety on area waterways.

On May 24, representatives of the Warren, Fulton, Albany and Saratoga counties’ sheriff’s departments hosted a media event on the shore of Lake George to kick off the initiative for 2019.

Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree said personnel of the four agencies will be circulating to area taverns and restaurants soon distributing posters, flyers and various giveaways — keychains, posters, sunglasses and beverage insulators known as “koozies” — all emblazened with the message of sober boating.

“We’re getting the word out that law enforcement in the capital region is going to crack down on people operating vessels while either intoxicated or impaired,” Lamouree said. “We want the area’s waterways to be safe.”

Observing how intoxicated boating can have tragic consequences, he referred to the 2016 incident in which 8-year-old Charlotte McCue was killed.

Charlotte was asleep in her mother’s lap on a leisurely evening cruise riding in her grandfather’s classic wooden boat when a speedboat piloted by Alexander West — who had been drinking and taking illegal drugs — careened up and over the McCue family’s watercraft.

“We’re seeking to prevent anything like that from ever happening again,” Lamouree said.

West was convicted of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, plus five other charges relating to the incident. He was sentenced to five to 15 years in state prison.

Last year, on Lake George alone there were 13 boating while intoxicated arrests, Lt. Joe Johns of the Lake George Park Commission said at the press conference. There were also additional incidents in which intoxicated boaters died or were severely injured.

Lamouree said that the Warren County Sheriff’s Department has at least one patrol boat on the lake every summer day — and that his agency partners with the Lake George Park Commission to provide law enforcement coverage for three evenings per week.

Co-sponsoring the sober-boating initiative are beverage distributor Saratoga Eagle, Bud Light and the Bartlett, Pontiff Stewart & Rhodes Law office based in Glens Falls.