Campground holds Color Run for Autism

Photo by Laura Achouatte Runners seeking to get sprayed with powder paint joined the dirt road Color Run loop through the Jellystone Campground in North Hudson June 22. Photo by Laura Achouatte UNYAA volunteers Kristin Howarth, director, volunteer and parent; Natalie Raymond, volunteer and parent; Elizabeth Gundel, volunteer and parent; Jennifer Piccirillo, volunteer and parent; and Kathleen Casey, volunteer, pose for a group photo at the organization's Color Fun Run at Jellystone Park in North Hudson June 22. Photo by Laura Achouatte Local resident Ashley Snow and her daughters, Vanessa Donohue and Harleigh Donohue, pose for a picture during their walk at the UNYAA Color Run at Jellystone Park in North Hudson June 22.

NORTH HUDSON | Families in support of and affected by autism congregated at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in North Hudson June 22 to participate in the second-annual Family Color Run/Walk for Autism, hosted by the Upstate New York Autism Alliance (UNYAA) located out of Queensbury.

The campground owners, Mike and Gina Lenhard, wanted to provide a family-inclusive event in support of autism. They had, in the past, had the Gaddor brothers wrestling show but wanted more of an interactive approach for families. Hence, the Lenhards reached out to the UNYAA. The director, Kristin Howarth, camped at Jellystone and was acquainted with the Lenhards and together they came up with the Color Run, now in its second year.

“Twenty-seven years ago I had a camper with a child who would come into our store and knock things down, a couple times he broke something,” Gina Lenhard said. “This was at a time when there wasn’t much awareness about autism. When I approached the mother of the unruly child, she informed me, “Well, you know he has autism, right?” and I felt awful. I then looked up and read about the condition and learned about it. They still camp with us, and I like to support these kids and families.”

MORE THAN JUST A COLOR RUN

Runners started at the Main Office grounds where they donned white Yogi Bear T-shirts and “Hope for Autism” wristbands that were provided with registration. The campgrounds saw children and families book it or leisurely stroll through its dirt paths; smiles on faces, sun shining, with perfect temperatures for the event. Cost for the event was $20 or less, depending on age, and cheaper if pre-registered before the day of the event with the UNYAA. The tickets included entry into the Run/Walk, BBQ lunch, and day use of the grounds (including pools). Children bounced on the jumping pillow, explored the playgrounds and shot out of the pool waterslide, with parents looking on. Raffles with prizes for adults and children were also on site.

“This is an awesome place, we really like coming here,” Howarth said. “This Color Run helps us to offset the price of a camp program we offer in August to 15 to 20 families. It provides so many experiences to these kids and allows for them to get together and do some really great things.”

CAMP OHANA

In August, UNYAA partners again with Jellystone Campground to provide their Camp Ohana program, a three-night stay at the resort with Hawaiian themed activities for the sponsored families. The UNYAA website states Camp Ohana is “fun filled Hawaiian style activities in the heart of the Adirondacks.”

Music, crafts, water sports, parent events, dancing and other activities are scheduled for the fully-booked 2019 camp weekend.

UNYAA is an organization run and supported by volunteers, many of which are parents of children/adults affected by autism. Jellystone Park is open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the summer and provides day-use as well as longer stays for campers.

Families can support, join and keep up to date on what the UNYAA is doing around the community by visiting their website at upstatenyautism.org and Facebook page at facebook.com/upstatenyautismalliance.