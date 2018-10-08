Campus School eyes reunion

PLATTSBURGH | Students and teachers of the former Campus School at SUNY Plattsburgh will be gathering over the college’s Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 12-14.

The festivities begin Friday night with an informal get-together at Meron’s on Beekman Street. On Saturday, tours of the Campus School’s former homes, Hawkins Hall and Sibley Hall will be available. That night, there will be a banquet at the Angell College Center.

The reunion will move on Sunday to the Adirondacks and Twin Valleys, a camp in Lewis owned by the college. For many students, overnight field trips at Twin Valleys were their first times away from home. The reunion concludes with a picnic there.

The Campus School educated children from nursery school through eighth grade for nearly a century until it closed in 1982. It allowed college students who were pursuing a teaching career practical experience in the classroom.

For more information, visit sunyplattsburghcsreunion.wordpress.com or contact the organizers at sunyplattsburghcsreunion@gmail.com.