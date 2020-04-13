Canceled: New York Regents exams

× Expand Adobe Stock NYS Regents

ELIZABETHTOWN | The New York State Education Department canceled June 2020 Regents Exams for all schools in New York.

Guidance in the unprecedented move involves changes for graduation requirements and explains how students will earn diplomas, credentials and endorsements.

“In times of crisis difficult decisions must be made and the Board of Regents knows these are ultimately the right ones for New York’s students,” Board Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said in the formal announcement.

“We are putting the safety of children, families and educators first, while ensuring that the hard work done by our students and teachers is honored.”

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President Andy Pallotta called this the “right decision” and will “allow our students and their families to first and foremost focus on being safe and healthy without having to stress about preparing for traditional end-of-year exams this June.

Pallotta said the guidance will allow students’ hard work toward achieving a diploma to be recognized without penalty in this unprecedented crisis.

“We thank Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, the Board and the (State Education) Department for putting students first with changes to state exam requirements.”

In addition, State Education delayed roll-out of grades 3 to 8 state assessments for English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics. Testing will resume in spring 2022.

State assessments to the New York P-12 Science Learning Standards will begin in spring 2023.

State Ed expressed gratitude for the extraordinary work of parents, teachers, school staff and administrators navigating uncharted waters with online learning.

“Every day we see more and more examples of the tireless dedication of educators, administrators and parents to support their students as they continue to learn and work toward a meaningful diploma during the state of emergency,” State Ed Interim Commissioner Shannon Tahoe said.

“The department has developed this guidance to ensure that students who were on track to graduate this year will have that opportunity.”

The new guidance says: “Students who, during the June 2020 examination period would have taken one or more Regents examinations, will be exempted from passing the assessments in order to be issued a diploma.”

To qualify for the exemption, students must have earned credit in such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year; or be enrolled in a course of study culminating in a Regents examination and will have passed such course of study by the end of the 2019-20 school year; or if they fail the course, the student must receive summer instruction to earn the course credit and diploma credit in August 2020; or the student is exempted from taking a Regents if they has achieved course credit, but had not yet passed the associated Regents they planned to take in June.

State Education is developing procedures for how schools and districts will record the 2020 Regent Exam exemption.