Candidates refine health care pitches

File photo Candidates for New York's 21st Congressional District are refining their health care pitches ahead of Election Day on Nov. 6.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is running for a third term and faces challenges from Tedra Cobb, a Democrat, and Green Party candidate Dr. Lynn Kahn.

Stefanik voted against the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as “Obamacare,” last May and opposes a single-payer health care system.

Cobb and Kahn have indicated support for single-payer systems, but with caveats.

LYNN KAHN, GREEN PARTY

Kahn last week released eight proposed fixes to “Expanded and Improved Medicare for All,” the single-payer health care backed by Democrats in the House.

The organizational psychologist wants to expand mental health services covered under the legislation, boost usage of medical marijuana and lower the price of prescription drugs, including allowing Medicare to directly negotiate with drug companies.

Kahn’s long-term roadmap also aims to clarify “realistic implementation plans and schedules” and implement “mechanisms of cross-government coordination that will enable measurable health outcomes.”

“I really want to make sure that we’re focused on expanding health care and lowering the costs but improving health outcomes,” Kahn told The Sun in an editorial board meeting. “That’s one thing that bothered me. What difference is this going to make if we’re not improving the outcomes?”

The Mercatus Center, a libertarian-leaning think tank, reported that the Sen. Bernie Sanders-sponsored version of the legislation would cost about $32.6 trillion in new federal spending over the first decade.

Kahn indicated costs could be offset by reinvesting some $60 billion in funds recovered from health care fraud back into the system.

“I have done an enormous amount of research about the waste in the federal government, so I think everybody’s assessment of what things cost is so far off-base and detached from reality because we’re not looking at how wasteful the federal government is,” Kahn said.

The candidate said her own number-crunching has flagged $1 trillion in waste, and she said she strongly opposes raising taxes on working families and small businesses.

Seventy percent of Americans favor a single-payer healthcare system, said her campaign, citing an August Reuters-Ipsos poll.

H.R.676 currently has 123 co-sponsors.

“She will co-sponsor it as long as her amendments are added in,” said Paul Paterakis, a campaign spokesman.

STEFANIK, REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT

Stefanik cited skyrocketing costs and declining choices for her vote to repeal Obamacare last year.

But the legislation remains intact after GOP-led repeal efforts died in the Senate.

Asked if Americans are better off when it comes to health care than they were four years ago, Stefanik said Obamacare remains a “very Band Aid approach” and said she continues to field complaints from constituents over rising premiums and out-of-pocket costs and difficulty retaining services.

Stefanik said she was not among the Republicans who wanted to repeal President Obama’s namesake legislation without a replacement plan.

“I was not in that group,” Stefanik told The Sun in an editorial board meeting. “I worked hard to make sure there was a replacement package, and it didn’t end up passing the Senate.”

Stefanik, who is on Obamacare, said she has been successful in crafting bipartisan fixes to the legislation, including repeal of the medical device tax and the auto-enrollment mandate.

The lawmaker also helped to secure $27 million in funding for rural and Medicaid-dependent rural hospitals, as well worked to secure a five-year extension for the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Cobb, the lawmaker’s Democratic opponent, earlier this summer released a statement from her husband’s insurance company pinning a 8.7 percent premium increase directly to GOP measures designed to weaken the legislation, including repeal of the auto-enrollment mandate.

Stefanik disputed those claims, and said premium increases were rising at higher percentages before the law took effect.

“(Health care costs) have been rising since before Obamacare,” Stefanik said. “They were exacerbated after Obamacare was passed.”

Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, said Congress must do more to address rising costs.

“I think providing more flexibility, more patient-centered choices and thinking creatively about using technology effectively so we can look at health care plans that meet our needs and purchase them across state lines,” said Stefanik.

The lawmaker does not support a single-payer health care system, including Medicare-for-All, which she contends will result in $1 trillion in new taxes.

“I don’t think that’s the right approach. I don’t think that a government-run health care works effectively. We’ve seen in Vermont that has not worked effectively and it’s caused major fiscal challenges there.”

Stefanik has proposed legislation that would require insurance companies to cover two annual primary care visits instead of one, and supports efforts allowing small business to create insurance pools designed to lower costs.

COBB, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE

Cobb supports the concept of “comprehensive health insurance” and has cited Medicare-for-All or ACA expansion as possible fixes.

But she has not endorsed a specific policy proposal, citing the need to hold Congressional hearings to discuss the cost and impact of potential legislation.

Cobb won’t commit to supporting H.R. 676, a spokesman told The Sun, because lawmakers haven’t adhered to that process.

“This is the same response we would give for the Chris Murphy plan (to allow Medicare buy-in), plans to expand the ACA or any other health care legislation that (hasn’t) yet followed these specific steps,” said Brian Phillips, Jr., the spokesman.

Cobb, who started a health care non-profit in St. Lawrence County in the 1990s, has long said she supports “affordable and portable” health care.

“I will work for affordable and portable healthcare that is available to everyone, with no exclusions or premium increases due to pre-existing conditions,” Cobb said in a statement.

The candidate defines “affordable” as “health care that can be obtained by families for a price they can afford” and “portable” as “health care that is not dependent on a person’s employment status.”

“Tedra believes that if you lose a job you should be able to keep your coverage. If you move, you should be able to keep your coverage,” said Phillips.

The Medicaid expansion under Obamacare has resulted in greater access and affordable coverage for many rural communities, said the candidate, who has cited Stefanik’s vote to repeal the legislation as the reason for entering the race last summer.

Cobb issued a volley of attacks on Stefanik last week, contending repeal would have led to 64,000 residents of New York’s 21st Congressional District losing health care coverage and stripped rural hospitals of funding, leading to potential job loss.

The proposed American Health Care Act (AHCA) contained $880 billion in Medicaid cuts by rolling back federal shares to the traditional 50-50 model as opposed to a 90-10 split.

Each state would have been free to pick up the difference, which would have amounted to $2.3 billion in New York.

Cobb alleges Stefanik’s health care policy is influenced by corporate donations from the insurance and pharmaceutical sectors, citing nearly $681,000 the candidate received in campaign contributions between April and June.

Stefanik campaign spokesman Lenny Alcivar fired back at Cobb for the candidate’s criticisms.

“Taxin’ Tedra Cobb supports a trillion dollar tax hike on North Country families to pay for her government-run, single-payer health care scheme,” Alcivar said.

Stefanik, he said, “has a proven, bipartisan record of fighting to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable, more accessible and she has consistently fought to protect those with pre-existing conditions.”

CONSTITUENT CONCERNS

As Cobb sharpens her attacks on the incumbent lawmaker, the candidate has enlisted the help of Sara Carpenter, a Queensbury resident who has frequently engaged with Stefanik during public appearances, including back-and-forth discussions at town halls in Plattsburgh and South Glens Falls.

Carpenter said she and her husband met with Stefanik in 2016, “pleading with her to not vote to repeal the ACA.”

“My husband has cancer, which is a pre-existing condition, and his prescription drugs cost more than $100,000 a year,” Carpenter said in a statement.

The AHCA would have either “raised the premiums for insurance coverage or cut-off people living with conditions such as asthma, diabetes or cancer,” said Carpenter, who contended Stefanik has been unresponsive to her concerns.

“Despite promising to reach out to us again and discuss what bills she could support that would protect cancer patients like my husband, I have yet to hear from her,” she said. “To this day, she has ignored our family and instead voted in favor of her corporate donors,” she said.

Phillips acknowledged Carpenter and her husband “do not have a plan through the Affordable Care Act.”

“Yet Sara’s concerns remain the same,” he said. “Prescription drugs are still incredibly expensive for her family and Stefanik’s vote to repeal the ACA would have exploited his pre-existing condition by likely pricing them out of their current plan. This vote repealed protections for those with pre-existing conditions regardless of where their plan was purchased.”

The Stefanik campaign said the lawmaker and her staff have on several occasions “personally met and exchanged information with Ms. Carpenter to offer constituent guidance and assistance and to share her voting positions in an open, transparent manner.”