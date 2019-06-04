Candidates seek superintendent spot at E-L-W school district

ELIZABETHTOWN | Three candidates were named finalists in the search for superintendent of the new Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District.

Each presented aspects of job experience, focus and vision at an open forum gathering last week.

Brent Suddaby is currently principal at Stonehedge Elementary School at West Genesee Central School in Camillus, a position he has held since 2012.

Josh Meyer is currently interim superintendent and principal at Westport Central School (WCS), a position he worked to blend this year, having served as principal at WCS since 2015.

Scott Osborne is currently superintendent at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS), a position he has held since 2012.

They delivered remarks in 20-minute increments with time at the end allowed for questions from community. About 70 people attended the forum.

SUDDABY

Suddaby shared his experience growing up in a large family in this area, and said he is ready to come home to the North Country.

He and his wife, Judy, have three sons.

Citing 10 years worked as a special education teacher in Westhill Central School, Suddaby said he has developed an ability to get people to work together, particularly with improving communication and interaction with parents.

His experience, he said, has taught him that “doing things for the common good is good for everyone.”

The new E-L-W district, he said, is akin to a marriage.

“It is really important to make that marriage successful,” he said.

As to a vision for the new district, Suddaby pointed to the importance of advanced literacy skills and mathematical practices in all classes.

He said he would seek to establish curriculum and instruction improvement processes in every class.

E-L-W will, he said, “emphasize the incorporation of advanced literacy skills and mathematical practices in all of our classes,” and “create a curriculum and instruction improvement process for every class.”

Asked from audience submitted questions what decision he has made that was unpopular, and how he managed an outcome, Suddaby described the effort he undertook as a school principal to add reading to the kindergarten program.

“The students were cared for and happy,” he said, “but ... they had very low skill levels.”

To facilitate the change, Suddaby described how he ran a sequence of community forums and spoke with community members.

“It took some convincing,” he said, but achievement results appeared in ensuing years.

Asked what his school community might call a strength, Suddaby said, “I care very deeply and that care is followed up. I do the work.”

Asked what they might say is one weakness, Suddaby said, “I talk too long.”

Suddaby holds a master’s degree in special education from SUNY Oswego and a Bachelor of Science in physical education from SUNY Cortland. He completed the Superintendent Development Program at SUNY Oswego in 2017 and in Educational Leadership at SUNY Cortland. He is certified as a School District Leader, School Building Leader and in Physical Education and Special Education.

MEYER

Meyer lead his introduction pointing to 13 years experience in a classroom, including work as a science teacher at Chazy Central and at Hoosick Falls Central. A graduate of Plattsburgh High School, Meyer and his wife, Kelly, have three children.

Meyer said he is a data-centered leader, and education decisions are best based on current data.

And, he said, “I’m passionate about student outcomes,” indicating that “student outcomes” would improve with a better process in place to assess options.

For Meyer, school district excellence is dependent on “open communication, collaboration, innovation, positive school culture and high expectations.”

The new district, he said, offers a blank canvas, one that can blend traditions with new clubs, athletics, programming and community engagement.

“We get to plan a district, that’s pretty awesome.”

In his vision as superintendent, Meyer said he would look to expand opportunities for all students, establish academic excellence, maintain fiscal responsibility, promote district success and invest in programs that support the vision.

Steps to achieve these goals, Meyer said, require information gathering, core values analyses and strategic planning.

It might also expand an idea of student outcomes, Meyer said, by looking closely “at what we are preparing these students for.”

Asked for an example of an unpopular decision he made in his job, Meyer pointed to the recent decision he made to cut the varsity boys basketball season short this year due to behavior concerns.

“I appropriately responded to student behavior.”

Asked what the school community might say are his strengths, Meyer said they would probably find his leadership “fair and consistent.”

Asked what community might consider to be his weakness, Meyer said, “I could be more visible in some classrooms.”

Meyer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Elmira College and holds Advance Graduate Certificates in District Leadership, Building Leadership and in Curriculum and Instruction. He is certified as a School District Leader, a School Building Leader and for teaching grades seven to 12 biology and mathematics.

OSBORNE

Osborne titled his vision statement: “Two legacies, one future.”

A graduate of Seton Catholic, Osborne and his wife, Jody, have two children.

Osborne said the 21 years of his public education experience span “phonics to physics and everything in-between.”

The merged district, his said, requires “change leadership,” and presented two examples of change fostered under his direction in the past.

One occurred at Peru Central School where, as principal, he obtained funding and introduced the Reading First curriculum, a fundamental change from prior years. The second occurred as ELCS faced deep recessionary budget cuts in 2008-09 and in 2012-14.

Osborne said he was that student entering a merged district years ago when Seton Catholic formed from two prior school districts.

As to his vision for the future, Osborne said two communities have been asked to pull together from systems they’ve utilized for a long time.

“It’s a change for all of us.”

Consolidation of school facilities, he said, is a must.

“We have a generational opportunity to take a look at our school facilities.”

Osborne said his goal is to provide a “well-rounded, rigorous education which supports students’ academic and social-emotional development while promoting efficiency, cost effectiveness and sustainability.”

Asked what his school community might consider a strength, Osborne said he has always been enthusiastic in describing how great school programs are here.

Asked what his weakness might be, Osborne said he is not always great at bottling up his exuberance.

Asked to describe an unpopular decision he has had to make in his job, Osborne said two years ago he recommended ELCS abolish a teacher aide that supported the grade six transition process.

And by working with parents, he said, they were able to fill in pockets of time with others who helped students make the shift toward middle school.

Osborne received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from SUNY Plattsburgh, a Master of Science degree in educational literacy from SUNY Plattsburgh, and Certificate of Advanced Study in School Leadership from SUNY Plattsburgh. He is certified as a School District Administrator, as a Reading teacher and for pre-K, kindergarten and for grades one to six.

NEXT STEPS

E-L-W School Board President Phil Mero said the board would take input from forms filled out at the forum and feedback from stakeholder discussion groups held earlier to make “a very difficult” decision.

“We have three highly qualified candidates here.”

The goal is to have the superintendent in place by July 1, the official start date of the new E-L-W school district.