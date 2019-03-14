Candidates vie for mayor, village trustee

× Expand Stock photo Person voting, casting a ballot Village voters head to the polls March 19.

ROUSES POINT | The county’s three villages, Champlain, Dannemora and Rouses Point, will hold elections March 19.

Polls will be open in each municipality from noon to 9 p.m.

This year there is only one contested race for mayor, in the Village of Dannemora. Mayor Michael L. Bennett declined to seek re-election.

Richard Scholl, a village trustee, will face off against newcomer Steven R. Sweeney to fill the seat. Sweeney is running on the “For Change” party line for the four-year term; Scholl is running on the “Improving the Future of Dannemora” party line.

In the Village of Champlain, trustee Janet McFetridge, co-owner of the Champlain Meeting House and a member of Plattsburgh Cares, is running unopposed for mayor.

Mayor Gregory Martin has chosen not to seek re-election, after serving as mayor for eight years and as trustee for seven.

“I felt it was time to let someone else get more involved,” he told The Sun. “It’s been fun, it’s been educational, it’s been rewarding.

“It’s time for new ideas, new energy. I think we have that with Janet, and we have a good board. I’m very confident that things will go smoothly.”

Rouses Point’s mayor, Thomas Batha, is not up for re-election this year.

TRUSTEE RACES

The Village of Rouses Point has four people on the ballot this year vying for two trustee seats.

Incumbent Dale Menard and Ron Leblac, who was appointed to fill the remainder of Batha’s one-year term, are both running on the “Honest and Open Government” party line. Running on the “Community First” party line is Jamie Gadway, and on the “Pearl Street Party” line, Kathleen Kate Woodward.

In Champlain, two candidates are running unopposed for two trustee seats.

Kim Trombley, an incumbent, is running for re-election on the “Community Union” party line. Newcomer Nichole “Nicci” Molinski is running on the “Children’s Connection Party” line to fill the seat vacated by McFetridge, according to Village Clerk Juanita Munoz.

Dannemora’s two trustee seats up for election this year have two candidates running unopposed.

Michael C. Bennett is running on the “For A Better Village” party line, Byron Wing on the “Modern Dannemora” party line.

FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

Village of Rouses Point

Rouses Point Civic Center

39 Lake St. - Hours: 12-9 p.m.

Village of Dannemora

Village of Dannemora Community Center

40 Emmons St. - Hours: 12-9 p.m.

Village of Champlain

Champlain Village Offices

11104 Route 9. - Hours: 12-9 p.m.