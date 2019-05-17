Candidates vie for Ticonderoga School Board

TICONDEROGA | Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Ticonderoga Central School Board. Incumbents Tracey Cross-Baker and Board President Mark Russell are up for re-election. Challengers are Eric Rich and Maria Tedford.

The election will be on Tuesday, May 21, from noon to 8 p.m. The board’s budget will be on the ballot as well. The vote will be held in the lobby of the Ticonderoga High School for Essex County residents and at the Hague Community Center for Warren County residents.

The Sun asked the candidates for their occupations along with the same three questions.

Here are their responses:

Tracey Cross-Baker

(K-12 counselor, Westport Central School)

Photo provided

1. What is your reason for running?

“For more than 25 years, I have worked in education in both K-12 and college settings. Providing quality, comprehensive educational programs for all students is one of the most important investments a community can make in its future. As a school counselor, Ticonderoga High School parent and taxpayer, I believe this includes not only our academic programs but also our co-curricular experiences, support systems, staff and facilities. All of these must also come from a well-researched, thoughtful financial plan. As an alumna of THS, I also believe students today deserve access to the same opportunities I had as a student — and more. It has been a privilege to serve on the board for the past six years and I would welcome the chance to continue this important work.”

2. The board has had a difficult time with this year’s budget, and some of the causal factors (health insurance, funding formulas) remain. What needs to be done to make the board’s budgets sustainable, so this sort of financial crisis does not happen again?

“The Board of Education continues to explore collaborative shared services arrangements with area schools and other partners in order to share costs when possible. We also have worked with the health-care consortium leadership to thoroughly assess this service, and important organizational improvements are already underway to help address these escalating cost concerns. There is no doubt that New York state regulations such as the funding formula have a direct impact on our budget development process, so continued advocacy to update these for 21st century learning needs is also important work for the board.”

3. A recent economic report showed that a high number of high school grads are leaving the Adirondacks for what they perceive as greener pastures. Does the board have a role in preparing students for opportunities that are available locally so it is feasible for them to stay (or return after college) if they choose? If so, what incentives or partnerships might help?

“The Board of Education absolutely has a responsibility to help prepare students for opportunities that are available locally. The TCSD educational program is not only an investment in our children but also in the future of our communities. Partnerships between schools and businesses to provide introduction to area careers and to offer targeted training experiences for students can help ensure we are supporting our local businesses and our students.”

Eric Rich

(correction officer)

Photo provided

1. What is your reason for running?

“I was born and raised in Ticonderoga, left while serving in the U.S. Marine Corp, and moved back in 2002 and reside in Ticonderoga with my wife, Nancy, and children. I have been employed as a correctional officer with New York state for the past 19 years. My wife and I have a vested interest in our district as my wife has been an elementary teacher for the past 18 years and our children are educated here. I am running for school board because I want to be part of decisions that get made for our school’s future. I will add a different viewpoint and I want to see the district continue to thrive in academic success.”

2. The board has had a difficult time with this year’s budget, and some of the causal factors (health insurance, funding formulas) remain. What needs to be done to make the board’s budgets sustainable, so this sort of financial crisis does not happen again?

“With the continued decrease in state funding for rural schools, steps need to be taken to have state lawmakers change the way state funds get distributed to schools for our district to be able to continue to serve our children with the programs the district offers.”

3. A recent economic report showed that a high number of high school grads are leaving the Adirondacks for what they perceive as greener pastures. Does the board have a role in preparing students for opportunities that are available locally so it is feasible for them to stay (or return after college) if they choose? If so, what incentives or partnerships might help?

“We need to focus on the children of our community and provide them with the best education possible. I ask for your support on May 21 to allow me to serve on the school board.”

Mark Russell

(International Paper, customer technical service northeast region manager)

1. What is your reason for running?

“To have a positive influence on our students, school and community.”

2. The board has had a difficult time with this year’s budget, and some of the causal factors (health insurance, funding formulas) remain. What needs to be done to make the board’s budgets sustainable, so this sort of financial crisis does not happen again?

“We need to continue to focus long term. I believe you saw more of this in the budget presentations and in board discussions. Engage our strategic plan and committee for long-term outlooks on programs, curriculum development, staffing and facilities. This will require a collaborative approach by the staff, administration, school board, students, parents and community, as change is inevitable. There are things we can control on a local level and we need to focus there. We can support efforts to lobby on challenges such as state aid, the Adirondack Park, hospital rates and mandates but we need to focus on what we can control day to day.”

3. A recent economic report showed that a high number of high school grads are leaving the Adirondacks for what they perceive as greener pastures. Does the board have a role in preparing students for opportunities that are available locally so it is feasible for them to stay (or return after college) if they choose? If so, what incentives or partnerships might help?

“I believe the state, county, community, board, district team and family contacts all play a role in educating and preparing students regarding local opportunities. I moved several times with my family and ultimately relocated to Ticonderoga in the Adirondacks because this is where we wanted to raise our family. The area is safe, comfortable and provides a great number of opportunities. You need to be willing to work for them and seek them out. The primary industry in the region is travel and tourism. We need to capitalize on that as a community and school. Our curriculum at Ticonderoga was developed over time to support the diverse abilities, needs and interests of students while balancing the challenges of safety, tax cap, mandates, poverty rates and special education. Through our strategic plan we need to build in career readiness, life skills and resources for our students to show them opportunities that are right here.”

Maria Tedford

(executive director of PRIDE of Ticonderoga, Inc.)

Photo provided

1. What is your reason for running?

“I have both deep concern and empathy for all stakeholders involved in the school district. As a Ticonderoga taxpayer, a mom who raised three kids and the wife of a district administrator, I am one of those stakeholders. Feeling frustrated, I knew that sitting on the sidelines doing nothing was no longer an option for me. It’s time for me to put my professional experience and strong work ethic to good use for students and taxpayers.”

2. The board has had a difficult time with this year’s budget, and some of the causal factors (health insurance, funding formulas) remain. What needs to be done to make the board’s budgets sustainable, so this sort of financial crisis does not happen again?

“Previous operational, employee-contract and health-insurance plan decisions contributed to this year’s proposed tax cap override. Having attended many board and budget advisory committee meetings, I cannot accept the notion that this year’s financial problem is unexpected or couldn’t have been avoided. Risks were known and discussed. Proposing a tax cap override budget this year rather than having made proactive and necessary financial decisions in previous years is not acceptable. The reality is state and federal revenues are unlikely to increase, student enrollment will continue to decline, health insurance is still controlled by a consortium and special education mandates will continue. We must right size staffing levels, revamp some educational programs, adjust the costs and burden of employee benefits and offer more creative educational solutions like multi-district shared and e-learning programs to maintain some advanced course offerings. Change does not have to equate to losing a quality educational program.”

3. A recent economic report showed that a high number of high school grads are leaving the Adirondacks for what they perceive as greener pastures. Does the board have a role in preparing students for opportunities that are available locally so it is feasible for them to stay (or return after college) if they choose? If so, what incentives or partnerships might help?

“I think the board could certainly encourage the administration to continue to pursue high school course offerings that include internships with local employers. Job fairs and guidance counseling are necessary and beneficial, but being able to offer course credits for interning with local employers gives students hands-on exposure to relevant local job opportunities in a field of study that interests them. Ticonderoga and its outlying areas may be considered a small rural Adirondack community, but the fact is we have a comprehensive array of local industries and employers. Each represents future career opportunities, including but not limited to, medical, dental, engineering, architecture, retail, food service, not-for-profit, agricultural, historical preservation, human services, government, manufacturing, all the construction trades and environmental conservation.”