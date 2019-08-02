Carroll joins Sun staff

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Laurel Carroll is a new news clerk at Sun Community News & Printing.

TICONDEROGA | Laurel Carroll has joined Sun Community News & Printing as a news clerk working out of the Ticonderoga office. Carroll organizes press releases and briefs and serves people in need of making announcements or publicizing events in the Adirondack Journal/News Enterprise and Times of Ti editions of The Sun.

An artist and professional copy editor, Carroll moved to Chilson in 2000. A native of Brooklyn, she fell in love with country living after visiting her grandparents in the Berkshires, who were adherents of Maurice Kains’ seminal book “Five Acres and Independence.”

Carroll has showed her art at the Cathedral of St. Johns the Divine, and curated a show in SoHo.

“Now I just sort of sketch my cats,” she said.

Following the ecologically disastrous wreck of the Exxon Valdez, Carroll thought about a career in science.

“But I didn’t become a restoration ecologist, I became a woods bum,” she said.

Carroll said her new job gives her special insight into the southern Essex region, and that “I’m surprised at how much interesting stuff is going on.”

She has also worked as a copy editor for a number of organizations, including the American Museum of Natural History, the New York State Museum in Albany and the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens.

The Sun strives to be a clearing house for announcements and event notices that keep the community in touch with its people and what there is to do in the area. Because The Sun is a weekly paper, Carroll said she encourages people and organizations to get their information to her two weeks in advance of the edition in which they want their notice or press release to run.

Carroll can be reached at laurel@suncommunitynews.com or by visiting the Ticonderoga office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The phone number is 518-585-9173.