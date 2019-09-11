CAS introduces two new dining experiences

× Expand Photo provided A server at the new Halal Shack in the Sundowner on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus prepares a student’s order. Halal Shack opened this week and serves American Halal cuisine — food and meats sourced and prepared following Islamic dietary guidelines. It is one of two new eateries in the Angell College Center.

PLATTSBURGH | Campus Dining Services has announced the opening of two new eateries in the Angell College Center.

The Halal Shack, a certified halal franchise featuring American Halal cuisine — food and meats sourced and prepared following Islamic dietary guidelines — is one of the stations now offered at the Sundowner in the Angell College Center. Halal combines Mediterranean flavors, Middle Eastern spices and classic American style. Open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. the first week of classes, the Shack will also open for Late Night at the ’Downer following a training period.

A Latin American-inspired experience, SONO, will serve from 4 p.m. until closing seven days a week in the at Griddles, adjacent to Subway in the Angell College Center. SONO embodies the Latin American culture by combining regional ingredients and cooking styles to form a versatile menu that reflects North, Central and South America as well as the Caribbean.

According to Wayne Duprey, executive director, College Auxiliary Services, said the decision to bring both dining concepts to SUNY Plattsburgh “is an attempt to diversify our menu selections so they are representative of the student body.”

‘LIKE NYC STREET FOOD’

“Jamal (Rasoully), Halal Shack owner, actually did a sampling in January 2018, and based upon student response, we wanted to bring his brand to Plattsburgh for 2018-2019, but he wasn’t ready to franchise at that time,” Duprey said. “The concept is like NYC street food and provides a value-oriented meal that is prepared quick and contains authentic seasoning. A number of our students abstain from pork, and this concept assures that none of the items served will ever contain or have come in contact with pork.”

The SONO brand is part of Chartwell’s parent corporation, Compass Group.

“SONO fills a gap in our dining program,” Duprey said. “Before this semester, we had no brick-mortar presence for Hispanic menu selections. There is survey data that states the No. 1 preferred brand of students is Chipotle, but they are not offering franchise options to colleges. The Compass internal brand, SONO, fits nicely in the limited space available and offers a variety of popular Hispanic selections. This is a perfect addition to the dinner and Late Night food options available within the Angell College Center.”

NO MORE PLASTIC

Another change diners will discover is the absence of single-use cutlery, plastic straws and bags. Campus Dining, Campus Express and the College Store will no longer provide plastic bags for purchases. All venues will sell reusable bags, or shoppers and diners can bring in their own bags for convenience.

Additionally, all plastic straws on campus have been eliminated. Franchisees Subway, Tim Hortons, Freshens and Einstein Bros. will provide paper straws, but straws will not be offered at any other venue.

“Campus Dining remains committed to removing single-use plastic from its program wherever possible,” Duprey said.

For more information, contact College Auxiliary Services at 518-564-2035, email plattsburghcas@plattsburgh.edu, or visit plattsburghcas.com/.