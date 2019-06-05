Cashman runs again

× Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman is seeking a third term. Photo by Danielle Rock

PLATTSBURGH | As election season quickly approaches, political candidates across the town and city of Plattsburgh have begun announcing their runnings for the year 2020. One of these candidates running is current and twice-elected Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, 38, the youngest elected town supervisor in Plattsburgh.

Cashman released a short video, available on Youtube, toward the beginning of May to announce his running for re-election. The 46-second clip contains Cashman giving a statement on what he plans to do during his next term, which, according to him, includes getting, “A full-time supervisor who listens to your needs and leads on your behalf.”

Despite the financial strain between the city and town from a 1992 project, and a land dispute, Cashman remains hopeful that, all differences aside, he can be the one to help bring the community, the city and town of Plattsburgh together.

“I’m running again to continue working with a dynamic team here at town hall and on the council to stay focused on things like infrastructure, a community that’s a great place to live, work, play and invest in and continuing to see opportunities to become original collaborator,” Cashman said in an interview with The Sun.

When it comes to what Cashman wants to get done in his third term, there is no shortage of ideas. One of his goals is to make Plattsburgh a family-friendly town that locals and tourists alike can enjoy. This includes an “umbrella” of projects, as he put it, that will improve the look and feel of Plattsburgh.

“We’re working with the Clinton County American Legion group on the battlefield oral gateway project, which will provide water access on Lake Champlain, as well as honoring our veterans dating all the way back to the American Revolution,” Cashman continued. “I want to provide an outlet for accessible leadership. It’s responding to the concerns of the citizenry for the community.”

As of now, there are no known candidates that are running against Cashman for town supervisor.