CATS publishes updated trail maps

WESTPORT | Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has published two new trail maps that cover hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing opportunities in the Champlain Valley.

The Central Champlain Valley Trail Map is the latest update of the trail map first published 12 years ago, which covers a geographic area from Peru south through Ticonderoga and into northern Warren County. New this year, the Northern Champlain Valley Trail Map expands north from Willsboro Point to Canada.

Both maps include topographical detail so hikers will know the physiologic context of the trails they’re hiking. All trails are listed in an easy-to-read chart showing descriptions, length, and degree of difficulty of and directions to each, and special features, such as overlooks and suitability for cross-country skiing or bicycling.

Funding for the maps came from a grant from the International Paper Foundation as well as CATS business sponsors and the NYS Conservation Partnership Program.

CATS distributes the maps for free throughout the Champlain Valley region at retail stores, businesses and visitor centers. They may also be had by calling the CATS office at 518-962-2287 or visiting info@champlainareatrails.com. There is a brochure box with maps on the CATS front door in Westport for after-hours pickup. While there is no charge for the maps, donations are accepted.

“We want the trail maps—which are also excellent road maps for the area—to be tools to be used over and over as people explore all the fabulous hiking opportunities in the Champlain Valley,” said CATS Executive Director Chris Maron. “We’d be happy to replace any that get worn out!”

Information on future CATS events and activities is available on their website at champlainareatrails.com and by following CATS on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. ■