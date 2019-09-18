CATS to host Harvest Hike

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Hikers enjoy a section of the Viall’s Crossing trail.

WESTPORT | When the body of freshly hanged abolitionist John was being transported from now-Charles Town, West Virginia, to his North Elba farm, not everyone on the route knew what to make of the circumstance.

When the procession, which included Brown’s wife, Mary, reached Westport they had trouble finding someone willing to lend a wagon to bear the coffin to Elizabethtown. They found help at a farm that’s known as Viall’s Crossing on Route 22 northwest of the hamlet.

Viall’s Crossing was protected from development in 2018 by Champlain Area Trails; the farm remains in private hands, but now includes a hiking trail through woods and fields, with views of Hurricane, Rocky Peak Ridge and Giant mountains.

The trail is one of three that will be featured in CATS’ annual Harvest Hike, which precedes the annual Harvest Festival at the Essex Fairgrounds in Westport on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The hike begins at the fairgrounds at 10 a.m., and is routed along trails that include Viall’s Crossing, Hemlock Hill, and Woods and Swale, looping back to the starting point by way of Lakeshore Road and Sisco Street.

This year’s Harvest Hike is a fundraiser for the Viall’s Crossing Project, which protected the 135-acre farm from development, and added two loop trails. CATS Executive Director Chris Maron said, “The funds raised from the Harvest Hike will help pay the $47,000 loan balance for the conservation easement that saves the land and guarantees a permanent trail. Our goal is to raise a total of $27,000 by year’s end. We invite everyone to come out and support CATS in this effort — and have fun while you do.”

Maron said the trails included in the five-mile Harvest Hike loop are among hikers’ favorites, with diversity that ranges from deep, hemlock forests to open meadows to rocky ledges and giant oaks. The hike begins along a stretch of railroad bed that was to have run to Elizabethtown, but was never completed.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. and the Harvest Hike will wrap up about the time the festival is starting, allowing hikers to satisfy any appetite they may have worked up.

The registration fee for the Harvest Hike is $10, and free for those under 17; hikers can register at champlainareatrails.com/our-events. Hikers can also register just prior to the hike, but registering online is recommended. Registration will be at a table near the entrance to the fairgrounds.