CCC nursing program ranked No. 3 in New York State

× Expand Photo provided CCC Nursing 1 Senior nursing students practicing skills in the Nursing Lab at Clinton Community College. The nursing program was ranked third in New York state for Best Nursing Program by RegisteredNursing.org.

PLATTSBURGH | Out of 98 nursing schools in New York state, the top 30 programs were analyzed and selected. Clinton Community College was ranked as the third-best nursing school in New York state by RegisteredNurses.org, an organization of registered nurses that provides information for aspiring nurses. The associate program in Nursing and Allied Health received a score of 96.62.

According to the ranking, “Nursing graduates from CCC’s nursing programs demonstrate proactive and empathic communication styles that promote patient health outcomes.”

Photo provided CCC Nursing 2 - Katrina Evens & Ray DiPasquale Director of Nursing and Allied Health Katrina Evens and President Ray DiPasquale with the pediatric simulator.

The two-year program gives students a full-time course load that ends with students becoming registered nurses. Director of Nursing and Allied Health Katrina Evens said this is one of the best things about the program.

“In two years you can have your nursing license, so you can work while completing your bachelor’s degree or higher,” Evens said. “When students leave us they go all around the United States, but a lot of them stay in the local area.”

Evens said the program is rigorous and extremely difficult but turns out top-notch nurses. CCC currently has a 100% job placement rate after graduation and the board pass rate is consistently higher than the state average, according to Evens.

“When we raise the bar, students typically rise to the challenge,” Evens said. “We have great bedside nurses when we’re done.”

The students get to learn in the skills lab on campus, work with generic mannequins and high-fidelity simulators, one adult and one pediatric, which run different types of scenarios.

“We can do a scenario and expect the students to provide care the same way that they would a person, and they can make mistakes in a sheltered area without worrying about harming a real human being.”

Evens said the seniors of this last semester ran a Code 99 scenario, a life-threatening or altering event, and needed to respond accordingly. She said these scenarios give students the experience and background they need before they reach a real bedside.

“In each scenario the groups are small, and even though it’s the same scenario each group has it’s own life, and it can go many different ways,” Evens said. “It’s interesting for the students, but it’s also interesting for the faculty because we have to roll with it and be able to take the scenario down the proper steps.”

The students are expected to do everything that a nurse does. As freshmen, students are taught how to take vital signs, give bed baths and administer medications. Seniors in their final semester learn skills like giving central line medications, installing chest tubes and management, where they follow a nurse and help work with real patients. Evens said the faculty is extremely hands-on from lecturing to being side-by-side during clinical.

CCC Vice President of Academic Affairs John Kowal said the outcome of the ranking speaks to the hard work of faculty and staff, students meeting the high level of expectations and local partners that help provide hands-on clinical experience.

“For me it’s very satisfying as chief academic officer that we have this very high ranking amongst a lot of other colleges in New York state, private and public,” Kowal said.

The ranking also included bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in nursing.

In 2018, 30 of the 57 originally accepted into the program graduated, giving that class a three-year graduation rate of 57%, according to the CCC website. Evens said the two-year program has a three-year graduation rate because the program accounts for some extra time, given that most of the students are adult learners who may have more demanding schedules.

The program is competitive, typically accepting about 60 students each semester. Evens said that even though the program is rigorous, the real benefit goes to the community because of the quality nurses that go directly into the workforce.

President Ray DiPasquale agreed and said faculty and graduates consistently get accolades regarding their work and the success of the program.

DiPasquale said this recognition is not only a proud moment for Clinton Community College but Clinton County as a whole. He went on to say that CCC is an outstanding educational institution with a lot to offer.

“To be recognized as No. 3, it says not only is this program exceptional, but it says that across the board we have programs that offer great opportunities for our students,” DiPasquale said.

The deadline for nursing program applications for the next academic year is Feb. 1, 2020. Applicants must complete the standard CCC application along with the nursing application. For more information go to clinton.edu.■