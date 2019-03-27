CCE celebrates successful move

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam New Cornell Cooperative Extension 4-H Educator Jessica Spaulding Tyson was hired to help expand programs in Essex County. She arrived in February and is based here at the new CCE headquarters in Lewis.

LEWIS | Staff at Essex County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) are settled into new office space on Route 9N, just west of the hamlet here.

“We’re in, we’re warm, dry and cozy,” 4-H Education Leader Linda Gillilland said during a recent visit.

CCE’s new digs were created in the former Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting hall that Essex County purchased last fall for $165,000. The open space plan provides for cubicle areas, the CCE web communication and phone lines and a few bright meeting areas. It’s quite different than the small but uninsulated offices CCE used in the historic 4-H building at the county fairgrounds.

The space is brightly lit with windows all around and has a kitchen table area for small meetings on one side with larger meeting space on the other.

The county’s Soil and Water Conservation District did not move into this location, but is in the Department of Public Works property down the road, awaiting an addition there.

OPEN HOUSE

Cornell Cooperative Extension provides vital education, farm outreach and science support for a myriad of regional agricultural concerns, including soils, fish and game, family food and health, 4-H and Adirondack Harvest programs. Master gardener volunteers also coordinate efforts through CCE.

Photo by Kim Dedam Essex County 4-H Educator Samantha Davis is busy at the new CCE offices in Lewis. The historic cooperative extension 4-H building at Essex County Fairgrounds is undergoing repairs and restoration work.

To celebrate spring, transplanted in their new location, CCE staff are holding an open house for the public to visit, meet and greet and peruse the many events and programs already set in motion.

The county’s 4-H youth hope to have lambs in a pen out front. And in their new digs, there are lemon trees sprouting on one window, eggs incubating in a small clutch beside Gillilland’s desk. Several new 4-H clubs plan to share growth in innovative programs, including the Adirondack Bark Club, lead by Anita Deming, retired CCE director, and a new teen tech outreach club created through National 4-H Council efforts with Microsoft Corp.

“These would love to have new members and older teens who might help as junior leaders,” Gillilland said.

The Bark Club is gearing up for outdoor dog training events based in Westport, the 4-H educator explained.

And Green Thumbs Club, a countywide horticultural group, will host a planting activity at the open house.

Master gardeners will test garden soils for visitors to the new CCE headquarters.

“We have a lot of fun with science,” Gillilland said. “We want to let everyone know we’re here and to see all of the services we provide. 4-H is not just cooking and cows.”

DIGITAL SKILLS

Essex County was selected as one among very few to build a new Microsoft 4-H Tech Changemakers Club, pulling together a group of tech savvy teens who can work in collaboration with the National 4-H and Microsoft as ambassadors, helping inform and bridge the digital divide in these rural towns, Gillilland said.

The group is forming now with the help of teens Seth and Conor Bushey, and their dad, Brad, of AuSable Forks, who traveled to Washington, D.C., to learn about tech outreach.

“We are looking for teens to teach digital skills to someone who might be able to use them,” Gillilland said.

Essex County was identified among rural areas nationwide for the lack of broadband coverage.

“Information about this program will be presented at the open house,” Gillilland said.

Another 4-H club gearing up for summer are Equi-Riders, based in Westport at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, where a dedicated group has spent the winter learning about equine care.

“And that club is open to anyone in the county,” Gillilland said.

Visitors will also have a chance to meet 4-H Educator Jessica Spaulding Tyson, a recent graduate of SUNY Morrisville who returned to her hometown in February with a growing family to work with CCE.

Dr. Carly Summers, CCE agricultural resource director, will be on hand to share her work with local farm and science initiatives, alongside CCE’s Farm-to-School program developers.

Cornell Cooperative Extension’s celebratory open house is set for Saturday, April 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at 8487 U.S. Route 9, Lewis.

CCE AND 4-H PROGRAMS SET FOR SPRING INTO SUMMER:

Spring After School Program, Equi-Riders 4-H Club at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, Westport, April through May, once or twice a week: contact horses@cmvhr.org.

Beginning Bee Keeping: at the Willsborough Visitor Center, April 2 through 30. A $95 fee includes beekeeping reference book and a one-year membership to the Champlain Valley Beekeepers Assoc. Contact: Linda Gillilland, llg46@cornell.edu or call 518-962-4810

An Old Fashioned Public Plant Swap, a free event set for Saturday May 18, at Denton’s Bear Necessities Store in Lewis, 9 to 11 a.m. For information about plants to swap or share, call CCE 518-962-4810.

4-H Wild Edibles Training, a train the trainers workshop, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Noblewood Park in Willsboro, focused on historic uses of plants as medicine, plant identification and preparation, introduction to the Wild Edibles Eploring Nature Bucket, contact Linda Gillilland via email at llg46@cornell.edu or Pat Banker via email at pab21@cornell.edu.

Master Food Preservation, limited class size, to be held in September at Noblewood Lodge in Willsboro. A three-day training focused on water bath canning, pressure canning, jellies and quick pickling. Contact: Linda Gillilland via email at llg46@cornell.edu or Eileen Longware via email at el252@cornell.edu.