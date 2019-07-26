CCE gains new director

× Expand Photo provided Sean Connin began his new position as Director of Franklin and Essex County Cornell Cooperative Extension starting June 1.

LEWIS | Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex and Franklin Counties has welcomed into the fold a new executive director after nearly a year of running with an interim director.

PRIME INTERESTS

Sean Connin, a resident of Rainbow Lake, grew up off and on in the Adirondacks and has worked in its communities with environmental conservation as a focus during his adult life.

“One of the prime interests for me that attracted me to the position with Cornell Cooperative was to work within the community where I live and to help the communities that I am a part of to recognize and accomplish goals,” Connin said.

Connin’s career started in the 1990s when he began as an organismal biologist, adding to that studies from Yale’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and Dartmouth’s Doctoral Program in Earth Science.

KNOWLEDGE AND CONNECTIONS

In the early 2000s, Connin served as founding director for the Adirondack Park Aquatic Invasive Plant Program – and was instrumental at implementing the program policies that are in place today. Connin traveled across the United States from Arkansas to Texas to Oregon, conducting ecological research, teaching at several colleges and participating in field practice. His previous position was with the Adirondack North Country Association of Saranac Lake in which he was director of the Clean Energy Program that was designed to incorporate and develop plans of renewable energy into local communities.

“I worked with stakeholders in the Adirondacks to develop energy programs in the community and I bring those connections from that side of things to what I can do here,” Connin said while addressing the Essex County Board of Supervisors July 8. “We are working towards aligning the counties’ resources and local businesses involved in the programs to meet the needs of the community. We will be collaborating with St. Lawrence County Extension to see how we can work together and gather our strengths across four counties as one of the first objectives on the list since I’ve started.”

‘DEEPEN AND WIDEN’

“There have been talks with Joe Keegan at North Country Community College for workshops and education collaborations for area farmers, a new food pantry coming to Crown Point at the old health center, programs for youth 4 to 8 years old to spur a familiar tradition to attend and use farmers markets, and increasing fresh food access to children and the elderly,” Connin said of the agenda for Cornell Cooperative Extension.

“I have really joined a great group of people and they truly are the ones who get the day-to-day accomplished. I have been in administration for a while now and the best part is helping others. I really enjoy helping others; helping people develop as professionals, and I hope I can help the organization, itself, deepen and widen under my guidance.”

To find out about happenings, to support and/or volunteer with CCE, visit essex.cce.cornell.edu.