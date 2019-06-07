Celebrate hippie culture at ‘Woof Stock’ canine carnival

× Expand Courtesy photo A dog leaps through the air prior to plunging into the water during a diving event held at a prior Woof Stock festival in Chestertown. Featuring a wide array of dog-friendly attractions and events, Woof Stock 2019 is set for Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, in Chestertown. An accompanying open-air concert and get-together of dogs and their owners Saturday evening at The Hub cafe and bar on Mill Pond in Brant Lake features two live bands, craft beer, fine food, a light show and free boat rides on the pond.

CHESTERTOWN | A two-day festival featuring a variety of activities for dogs and their human companions — imbued with an aura of the freewheeling 1960s — is returning this weekend to northern Warren County for its eighth year.

Billed as “a Weekend of Peace, Paws and Music,” Woof Stock 2019 features two days of canine cavorting in Chestertown and an evening “Woodstock Revisited” concert of live music from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday beside Mill Pond in Brant Lake, where dogs will be welcome guests.

The daytime events, which feature the top attractions from the past seven years and several new activities, are planned for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the recreation field behind the Town of Chester Municipal Center on Main Street, Chestertown.

Headlining Woof Stock are the Doggie Fun Zone, in which dogs chase lures through an obstacle course, and Dock Diving Dogs, featuring professional diving dogs demonstrating their talent. The latter attraction also provides an opportunity for all dogs to enjoy a jump into a pool, event organizer Cindy Mead said.

“Woof Stock is like taking your dog to a canine carnival,” she said. “This weekend is all about the dogs.”

New this year is a kissing booth in which humans and their dogs can memorialize their affection for one another, and a “Blessing of the Dogs by John” attraction, in which dogs can get recharged spiritually, in an outdoor chapel, to the strains of heavenly harp music.

In harmony with this late-1960s vibe is Mutts & Barley — a vendor of beer for dogs, alongside about two dozen other vendors in both the daytime venue and at the Mill Pond.

Also available at Woof Stock will be a dog grooming station, plus pet adoptions by Adirondack Save-A-Stray — and a reunion of dogs adopted at former Woof Stock festivals, which is to occur at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9.

The Saturday evening gathering of people and their dogs beside the Mill Pond in nearby Brant Lake hamlet features two live bands: “Headwall” and “Let’s Be Leonard” as well as food and craft beers offered by the cafe/tavern The Hub. A light show is to accompany the music, while Loon Lake Marina provides free boat rides on Mill Pond during this annual celebration of hippie culture.

The daytime sessions in Chestertown are to feature police dog demonstrations conducted by Warren County Sheriff’s officers, and a booth advocating dog wellness and vitality staffed by award-winning veterinarian Dr. Jonathan Nelson of Glens Falls. Also offered is free face painting for children.

Admission to the Chestertown events is $1 per person. Children under 12 and dogs are free.