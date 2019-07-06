Celebrating 74 years: Lewis American Legion Post No. 1319

LEWIS | The national American Legion was founded in 1919, 100 years ago this year.

Within months of that first charter, Essex County veterans of World War I came together to secure benefits, outreach, policy, education and community support for thousands of men and women who served.

When World War II ended, the organization expanded its charter to include all war veterans and added 160,000 members within months.

And at that time, the Town of Lewis formed its post through efforts of George Hugh Smith who had served as charter member of the National Post of the American Legion, and county commander.

Early newspaper accounts put the organizational meeting date in Lewis at Sept. 17, 1945.

The original charter designates Post 1319 on Dec. 27, 1945.

Officers formally installed on that date were: Commander George H. Smith; First Vice Commander Fred MaCray; Second Vice Commander Carlyle C. Cross; Third Vice Commander Grover C. Cornwright; along with Angus E. McPhail, adjutant; Gordon H. Daniels, service officer; Albert A. Morrison, finance officer; John A. Hathaway, chaplain; LeRoy Hathaway, historian; William Hathaway, sergeant-at-arms; and G.H. Smith, co-committeeman. Charter members also included John H. Bill, Ronald R. Brown, Fred K. Sheldon, Wallace Richards, Carlton J. Cross and Thomas J. Cross.

American Legion Post 1319 established a permanent building committee along with its membership, house and finance committees.

The Lewis American Legion Auxiliary No. 1319 was founded two years later, in February 1947, with 20 charter members under the leadership of Sara Burres, who then served as the county’s legion auxiliary chairwoman.

In December 1945, the Lewis post purchased the unused Methodist Church, which was on County Route 10, the Lewis-Wadhams Road, about three houses past the Post Office.

‘HARD BUILDING TO HEAT’

After 40 years, on June 6, 1985, Lewis legionnaires sold the building to a nearby resident for $2,000.

Most of the furniture was sold, along with a moose mount, pews and plumbing fixtures, but the bell from the former church steeple was given to the Lewis Volunteer Fire Department.

Having fallen into disrepair in decades since, the church was torn down last year.

Commander of American Legion Post No. 1319 now is David Blades, former Town of Lewis supervisor.

Based on historical records, Blades said the post sold the building as membership began to dwindle in the mid-1980s.

“It was a very hard building to heat,” Blades said.

But with community support, the legion is adding a new monument to veterans from their town. Membership in the American Legion in Lewis is at 23, with zero percent change since last year.

They remain very active in town.

Members of the American Legion here are part of a Veterans Park Committee that has worked steadily for over three years to research, design and build a memorial park beside the town hall. Three large plaques researched and engraved so far include names of all town residents who served.

“Even though we have members from the American Legion on the Veterans Park Committee, it’s really a community-wide effort,” Blades said, to be clear, indicating the work of Town Historian Jeanne Dickerson and Emma Jean (Cross) O’Kusky are central to the effort.

O’Kusky’s husband, Carl, has donated his time to build the majority of rock work at the park.

“The whole committee has put in a lot of time,” Blades said.

“Right now we are almost at the end stage. We probably have 75 percent of the names done. We have one more plaque we have to research names for, from the Vietnam War and forward. A lot of people have put a lot of work into this.”

Area businesses have supported engraving costs, donated materials and the flag pole and its installation and granite park benches that invite reflection inside the memorial walls.

RAISED-RELIEF ON BRONZE

Names of veterans from Lewis are listed in raised-relief on bronze dating back to the Revolutionary War. Veterans are named from the War of 1812 and the Civil War, along with 20th-century conflicts: World Wars I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

The Veterans Park Committee is documenting every Lewis veteran they can find, Blades said, and will add names from Iraq and Afghanistan Wars once the conflicts are officially declared over.

“This summer we want to attach the fourth plaque and are planning a dedication for Oct. 5,” Blades said.

“We still have some landscaping to do. And we’re waiting for a piece of military hardware, it’s a canon from World War I. We’re getting it from a military base in Vermont.”

Lewis American Legion Post No. 1319 will meet throughout the summer to flesh out details of the dedication ceremony.

The center stone in the Lewis Veterans Park is, “dedicated to all in this community who served in the armed forces during times of war and peace.”

“If there are families out there and we have forgotten a loved one, please let us know,” Blades said.

“We can add them in the future.”

FIND OUT MORE

The entire Lewis Veteran Park installation process is documented in photographs on the Lewis Veterans Park Facebook page: facebook.com/lewisveteranspark

Donations to help complete the park can be sent via mail to: Lewis Veterans’ Park, P.O. Box 502, Lewis, NY 12950