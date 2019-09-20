Celebrating an Adirondack Harvest

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos/Adirondack Harvest, ROOST Draft horses are featured at the 2019 Adirondack Harvest Festival, set for Sept. 21, 2019 at Essex County Fairgrounds. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos/Adirondack Harvest, ROOST Adirondack Harvest Festival celebrates the industry of local farms with a giant farmers’ market, farming discussion, workshops, music, food and fun. Prev Next

WESTPORT | In its fourth year, Adirondack Harvest Festival returns to Essex County Fairgrounds with an entire realm set up for children.

The expanding event drew 2,500 people to the one-day festival last year, with barbecues, music, farm demonstrations, workshops and talks with various local farmers and producers.

This year, an entire Young Farmers’ Circle will be set up with fun things for kids to see, explore and play.

There will be art shows, beet print-making, Mr. ‘Bagahead with rutabagas, seed collage making, a kid’s sack race, a hula-hoop contest and a special petting zoo with small animals, as well as a draft horse and pony area where children can brush and paint equines with animal-safe colors.

Laurie Davis, administrator for Adirondack Harvest, said the unique slate of farm-based children’s events was developed by Meghan Brooks, farm-to-school educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension.

“She has really done a great job creating an entire new section of activities for kids,” Davis told the Sun as the newly drawn map for Adirondack Harvest Festival was printed.

The Young Farmers’ Circle will be set up in the grove behind Floral Hall.

That isn’t to say the annual Adirondack harvest celebration doesn’t add fun things of the grown-up variety.

“We’re going to have a straw bale toss this year,” Davis laughed.

“But we’ve divided into two categories for the contest, one for farmers and one for the general public.”

Draft horse logging demonstrations and other work-horse topics are featured among workshops.

The fourth annual Adirondack Harvest Festival is dedicated to the work and heritage of draft horses.

Two festival workshops this year also provide both teaching and hands-on creation for projects that can be brought home. The first, an Herbal Tea Blending session, and then Shiitake Log Inoculation, are each taught in hour-long sessions that do have a fee for materials.

The giant Farmers’ Market will take up much of the fairgrounds with 35 local farm vendors and producers coming together to celebrate their 2019 harvest.

“We have 62 participants overall,” Davis said.

Adirondack Harvest conjoined planning this year with groundwork and fundraising of founders Heidi Sweet and Nancy Page, whose goal in establishing the festival was to celebrate the harvest season at the county fairgrounds.

Sponsorship from local businesses, such as Westelcom, International Paper, Stewart’s Shops, Yankee Farm Credit, Champlain National Bank, Chazy/Westport Teclecom and NCPR have kept the festival free for vendors and for attendees.

There is no admission charge for the Adirondack Harvest Festival.

Live music will command the yard at Sisco Street, featuring musicans from the Adirondacks, some fresh off the farm. They perform in this order, starting at noon on Sept. 21 -- Ploughman’s Lunch, William Lee Ellis, the Steve Feinbloom Duo and DJ Sam, who, in the final act, will spin for the hula-hoop contest.

“It should be a pretty good time,” Davis said of all the fresh food, the market, the bounty of area farms and good rural-fashioned fun.

“Adirondack Harvest was founded as a celebration of agriculture on the New York side of Lake Champlain, and we’re trying to make sure to stay true to that.”

Farm discussion sessions are an important part of harvest festival, a time to wrap up and evaluate.

And Farm Talks this year will provide people with a chance to explore achievements in Conservation & Farming, Beekeeping, Pollinators and a Brewing Forum.

Living Goods and AuSable Brewing Co. will pour in the brew tent with Ledge Hill brewing taps open at their brewery next to the fairgrounds.

“The talk about local brewing is being given by Matthew Ray from Livingood’s, in Peru, and Matthew Brankman from Ledge Hill, in Westport,” Davis said.

Food trucks this year feature local ingredients prepared by Papa Duke’s BBQ; Lomeli’s Mexican Food; Full Cord Pizza; Honey Pie & Farmer’s Cone Creamery.