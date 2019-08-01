Celebrating Chesterfield

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Members of the band Damaged Goods entertain at the first Chesterfield open house.

KEESEVILLE | Supporters of the Town of Chesterfield held an open house last weekend on the grounds of the North Star Underground Railroad Museum at Ausable Chasm to draw awareness to what the town has to offer.

Vendors included the local farms of Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm, Highlands Vineyard and North Country Creamery, along with the Anderson Falls Heritage Museum in Keeseville, Families First in Essex County, Adirondack Wild, Champlain Area Trails, VFW and TD Bank. Former Plattsburgh Realtor Anne Porter displayed a collection of vintage postcards and memorabilia from the grand hotels that once stood atop the bluff at Port Kent.

Providing the entertainment was the band Damaged Goods.

The North Star Underground Railroad Museum is located in the Town of Chesterfield Heritage Center, and includes among its artifacts a leg iron found in a nearby Quaker home.

The Champlain Line of the Underground Railroad encompassed the Upper Hudson River, the Champlain Canal and Lake Champlain, according to the center’s website.

“Runaway slaves who reached these waterways took steamboats, barges and canal boats as part of their northward journey,” the website says.

“Stagecoach and railroad lines from New York City and New England provided land routes into the region. Lake Champlain was a Gateway to Freedom.”