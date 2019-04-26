Celebrating Milholland

Photo provided Inez Milholland died young, but she was arguably the most identifiable member of the suffragist movement.

TICONDEROGA | In some ways, Inez Milholland was the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of her day: An attractive, flamboyant, unabashed New Yorker — she would have been aces with a Twitter account. And like AOC she had, for her day, some spectacularly radical ideas. Inez Milholland thought women should be able to vote.

In her brief, meteoric life, Milholland, a resident of the Adirondacks who is buried in Lewis, became an icon of the suffragist movement, and this summer the Ticonderoga Historical Society is sponsoring a “big read,” encouraging the community to read and discuss the 2016 biography “Inez: The Life and Times of Inez Milholland” by Linda Lumsden.

PROJECT

The project, which is free to participants, kicked off last week and will continue with email and Facebook updates and discussions. An in-person discussion group will be held at the Historical Society’s Hancock House headquarters in August. If enough participants are interested, a field trip to the Inez Milholland grave in Lewis will be organized.

Readers can chat with each other about their impressions of Inez on the Facebook page North Country Community Read: Inez Milholland. The program, in celebration of the centennial of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote — passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified Aug. 18, 1920 — is funded by grants from Humanities New York and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts in Blue Mountain Lake.

Historical Society Program Manager Diane O’Connor said she hopes that as many as 500 people will read the book, and that if it takes off she will contact the author to solicit her involvement.

“It’s an exciting read and an interesting story,” she said. “We’re hoping that communities from Saratoga to Watertown will come together to read this book.”

INSPIRATION

Inez is largely unknown to the greater American public, but in her day she was larger than life, and compared in some circles of Joan of Arc. But unlike Joan, she was not a saint, playing on her storied beauty as well as her intelligence, flirting with some men while destroying others on the debate stage. There is little doubt more than a few men were attracted to the cause more out of a fascination with Inez than with suffrage, per se.

“No suffrage parade was complete without Inez Milholland,” wrote the New York Sun. And, as an attorney and champion of many causes, she inspired other women to new heights.

Her signature moment, she had two of them really, was on March 3, 1913, when she led a suffrage parade in Washington, D.C., astride a white horse, giving it back to hecklers as good as she got, and then some. Her other moment was at a Los Angeles rally in 1916, where she asked, “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?” before collapsing in the throes of pernicious anemia. She died several days later.

“It really galvanized women’s suffrage and she became a martyr to the cause,” O’Connor said.

Those who wish to read the book are encouraged, but not required, to register with the Historical Society in order to receive email updates regarding the project. Registration can be sent via email to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com or by calling 518-5858-7868.

Readers who wish to take part may purchase the book from the Ticonderoga Historical Society, or make arrangements to borrow one of several copies available for loan from the Historical Society. Copies of the book are also available at local public libraries.