Celebrating reading in Adirondacks

× Expand Photo provided CEFLS promotes libraries and the many free resources they offer at various community events. Here, youth services specialist Karen Batchelder is shown providing a craft activity at the Kids’ Carnival at Plattsburgh City Recreation Center.

SCHROON LAKE | Small, rural libraries dot the North Country, not just lending books, but acting as research desks, art galleries, schools, continuing education centers, concert halls and social hubs dedicated to serving the people of Adirondack communities. Many hamlets that don’t even have a gas station have a library.

But their budgets have always been small and largely stagnant, leading to an almost constant financial strain. The problem is not new. Sixty-five years ago, libraries in Clinton and Essex counties figured out that some of their costs could be defrayed through the creation of a central location that could provide services that all libraries needed, but few individual libraries could afford. Franklin County joined in a few years later, and the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System (CEFLS) was born.

This August, CEFLS is celebrating its 65th birthday with affairs at the Schroon Lake beach Aug. 6; Trinity Park in Plattsburgh Aug. 13; and the Adirondack Carousel in Saranac Lake Aug. 20. Activities will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. with gifts, cupcakes and ice cream while supplies last. There will be an inflatable waterslide at Schroon Lake, face painting/balloon sculptures with Pipsqueak the Clown and karaoke at Plattsburgh and carousel rides at Saranac Lake.

SERVICES

Along with the fun, CEFLS hopes to raise awareness about itself and its mission, as well as the services provided to all local libraries.

“Lending libraries have always been based on the idea of sharing. Sharing is an economic principle to take advantage of economies of scale,” said Steve Kenworthy, executive director of CEFLS. “In 1954 the public libraries in Clinton and Essex counties hit upon the idea that if they shared certain costs, they could stretch their dollars to provide more materials and better service.”

The idea was so good that it spread. There are now 23 public library systems covering the entire state, based on the CEFLS model.

Kenworthy said that CEFLS is the “silent partner” of 30 libraries and three reading centers in the three counties it serves.

“They are our customers, and the local libraries pass the benefits along to their patrons and communities,” he said.

MISSIONS

CEFLS’s missions include running a courier service among all member libraries, facilitating interlibrary loans, maintaining a common catalog and circulation system, enhancing the collection of books and DVDs with rotating collections of popular materials, coordinating summer reading activities, negotiating database licenses at the more economical system level and training library staff to keep current in trends and technologies.

CEFLS helps facilitate these new technologies by maintaining a shared catalog of eMaterials — not just books, but magazines, music and audiobooks. These materials can be accessed by electronic devices from smartphones to desktop computers to anyone with a library card from any public library in the three-county system.

Libraries, if anything, are becoming even more current in a digital world.

“Computers were supposed to be the death knell of print materials. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Kenworthy said. “At first, only the people on the cutting edge of technology touted eBooks. Now, they have moved solidly into the mainstream. But, guess what? People still read ink-and-paper books. In fact, the drop in print readership is less than the uptick in electronic reading materials. By having both available, more reading is being done.”