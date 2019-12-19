Center: Help Wanted

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Platts PD Center Expansion 1 Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller (right) and NAMI-CV Peer Advocate Todd Truscott are all smiles at a bookcase filled with books and games for children inside the police department’s community center on Margaret Street. Truscott was recently brought on to provide more services for city residents.

PLATTSBURGH | As the Plattsburgh City Police Department Community Service Center celebrates its first anniversary, it is also offering even more help for anyone who needs it.

The center is now partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Champlain Valley to provide an expansion of services. That includes social worker and peer advocate Todd Truscott.

“If one person can live a little easier, live a better life, then my work here is done.”

Truscott is available at the center on Margaret Street on Monday and Friday afternoons for anyone to drop in, with the goal to have a peer advocate there full time during the week. He will be able to support people facing many of life’s challenges, from fighting opioid addiction to getting treatment for mental illness. Truscott can also help the homeless find shelter, get food to a family struggling to figure out where their next meal will come from or help visitors with paperwork from various agencies.

In addition to an array of booklets and pamphlets providing information and services in the city, Officer Miller says visitors will notice a welcoming atmosphere including Christmas decorations and police memorabilia.

Both Truscott and Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller, who opened the center last December, realize the impact can be enormous beyond an individual’s initial visit.

“There are a lot of people that are in a really dark place and we want to bring them light,” Officer Miller said. “Say we can help. We can do things that might be able to get you out of a place that you don’t want to be in or shouldn’t be in.”

Truscott and Officer Miller discuss their efforts to eliminate the stigmas associated with mental illness.

“If I’m able to help someone to secure food and housing for even a short period of time, then they don’t have to go out and do some sketchy things which might end up getting them consequences,” Truscott noted. “If we can prevent that ahead of time, then they don’t have to see law enforcement coming and knocking on their door.”

Officer Miller said the expanding services are part of an overarching effort to eliminate the stigmas about mental illness and police officers.

“It’s not to make an arrest. It’s not to incriminate anybody,” Miller commented. “It’s to have an open-door policy where we can talk to people and try to get them help.” ■