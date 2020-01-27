Chamber announces health insurance service dates

Photo provided TACC Health Insurance TACC’s Erin Mullen (l) and Health Insurance Services Director Lisa Bedard-Dupee (r) will guide TACC Members and others through their Health Insurance Services.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will continue its Health Insurance Services for all TACC members as well as for the Ticonderoga area business community, in partnership with the North Country Chamber of Commerce-Plattsburgh.

Director of Health Insurance Services, Lisa Bedard-Dupee, will be available by appointment the first Wednesday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the TACC offices at no charge.

The following are dates for upcoming service appointments:

Feb. 5

March 4

April 1

May 6

No June dates

No July dates

Aug. 5

Sept. 2

Oct. 7

Nov. 4

Dec. 2

Additional dates and times are available upon request. Schedule may be subject to change.

TACC offers health insurance assistance throughout the North Country region to:

Small businesses

Non-profits

Self-employed people

Individuals and their families

In addition to TACC membership being available to businesses and organizations, the Chamber has an individual membership category for those who want to support their mission, vision and efforts. Individual members will also receive TACC communications and have access to health insurance services and special Chamber health insurance benefits.

Of the TACC and the North Country Chamber’s collaborative effort, Bedard-Dupee said, “The partnership we have allows us to offer Members across the region not only access to health insurance but also to vision and dental policies only accessible to Chamber members. There are many new options this year; let us help you find the best option at the best price.”

Appointments with Bedard-Dupee must be made in advance; call her 518-563-1000 or email her at lisa@northcountrychamber.com.

For more information, contact TACC at 518-585-6619, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit ticonderogany.com. ■