Press Release; Chamber responds to planned border crossing limitations

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce is responding to joint U.S.-Canadian plans to close the northern border to non-essential travel. A joint announcement of a final agreement is expected in 24 to 48 hours.

"We have been anticipating this in recent days and have been in an active dialogue with the U.S. government through Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and with the Canadian Government through their Consulate General in New York. We welcome clear indications from both governments that neither of them wishes to interrupt the massive daily trading relationship, so we are expecting that trucking activity will continue, preserving the vital cross border supply chains for North Country manufacturers. We are also assured that all forms of reasonable essentuial travel will be allowed to continue. We have asked for explicit recognition of the hundreds of nurses and physicians from Canada who commute daily to North Country hospitals, clinics and medical practices. These are about as essential as you can get. We know there are conversations regarding other daily matters as well such as emergency services cross border."

"The impact on cross border recreation and shopping is already largely here already, and the Chamber is working actively and aggressively to provide member businesses across the region with daily information updates, guidance and upcoming webinars on relevant topics. All of this is being posted to our website at northcountrychamber.com." ■