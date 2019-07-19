Chamber to honor citizens, biz of year

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo provided John and Lisa Alexander of Warrensburg have been named Citizens of the Year in recognition of their civic work. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided During a break between class sessions recently, Bob Olden (right center), proprietor of Cycling Studio on Park, poses with his training staff (left to right): Mindy Burkhardt, Kim Trapasso and Aleisha Harris. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | A banquet has been scheduled to pay tribute to a local couple for their civic work, as well as to honor the founder of a fitness enterprise for providing a vital service for area citizens.

The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce has named John and Lisa Alexander as Citizens of the Year, and awarded Cycling Studio on Park — operated by Bob Olden — as Business of the Year.

A banquet has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, at Brunetto’s Restaurant to recognize Olden and the Alexanders, and tickets for the event are now available. Reservations should be made as soon as possible, chamber executive director Suzanne Tyler said Monday.

“We expect a capacity crowd at the banquet,” she said.

This annual chamber banquet begins with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m.; dinner follows at 6:30 p.m.. The awards are to presented during the meal. Brunetto’s is located on state Route 9 just south of its intersection with Diamond Point Road.

Tyler noted that Olden’s cycling classes, with their supportive and inspiring atmosphere, are keeping dozens of people in shape, boosting their health and feelings of well-being. The studio is located at 7 Park St. in Warrensburg.

Also, she praised the Alexanders for their civic work, noting that Lisa has launched a successful campaign for public holiday lighting displays that have garnered regional acclaim, and John has been involved in a substantial number of progressive civic initiatives while serving on the town board for 12 years.

The Alexander family owns and operates the Alexander Funeral Home, based in Warrensburg.

Reservations with dinner selections must be made with the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce by Tuesday, July 23.

Menu choices are chicken parmigiana, baked stuffed Atlantic cod, angus prime rib, and pasta primavera. The cost of the meal of $40 per person includes tax, tip and complimentary hors d’oeuvres accompanying a cash bar.

To make reservations, contact the chamber at (518) 623-2161, or via email at: info@warrensburgchamber.com. Additionally, reservations can be made online at: warrenbsurgchamber.com. Payment is to accompany all reservations.