Champ Day set for July 21

Photo by Tim Rowland Moriah Chamber of Commerce events coordinator Catherine Sprague with a wooden image of Champ, which will be part of a Champ Day scavenger hunt that began July 8.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors and volunteers for the upcoming Champ Day celebration, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Champ Beach in Port Henry.

The festival, which was held for the first time in 1979, attracted about 700 people last year.

“Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Catherine Sprague, the chamber’s events coordinator.

Port Henry is billed as the Home of Champ, the mysterious sea creature whose sighting is reported from time to time by visitors to the lake and has attracted worldwide media attention. The first modern sighting of Champ occurred in Bulwagga Bay in 1819.

This year’s Champ Day celebration will get underway early with a Champ scavenger hunt — using clues, kids will be able to find wooden Champ replicas in the windows of local businesses in the two weeks leading up to the festival.

The day of the event will be the popular cardboard boat building and racing day for the kids, along with a number of other free games and coloring contests and appearances by Penelope the Clown.

Music will be provided by a DJ, and food vendors will be on hand. Offshore, there will be a sailboat race, while on dry land, noted Champ hunter Katy Elizabeth will be on hand to talk about her search, Sprague said.

“We’re still looking for vendors and volunteers to help with the games,” Sprague said.

People who are interested can contact the chamber at 518-250-1050.