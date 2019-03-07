Champagne named to lead TDC

× Expand File photo David Champagne has been named the new CEO of The Development Corporation.

PLATTSBURGH | David Champagne, the former director of strategy and transitioning sites for the Pfizer Corporation, has been named the new CEO of The Development Corporation (TDC).

Champagne takes over April 1. He succeeds Paul Grasso, who announced last November that he would be retiring after serving as president for seven years.

“This is an exciting time for both the Development Corporation and the community as a whole,” Champagne said in a statement. “I’m eager to lead the team here at TDC as we work to provide more opportunity for new and existing businesses in the region.”

A seven-member transition committee worked alongside ETS to conduct the search for a new CEO.

Nate Wilson, the chair of that committee, said that the team is excited to have Champagne on board.

“Dave’s experience and impressive track record makes him an ideal choice to lead through the transition as Paul steps down and the future growth of the organization,” he said.

“We see David as a natural leader with the ability to build off from the progress Paul has made.”

Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that he’s looking forward to the continuation of an already strong collaboration between the TDC and the chamber.

“David Champagne is an outstanding choice already possessing strong connections in our regional business community and understanding international business and manufacturing,” Douglas said.

“Paul Grasso took the spirit of partnership to new heights and Dave will build on that to take it even further. He has demonstrated this quietly to all of us who have worked with him at Pfizer over these last several years.

“We congratulate Dave and the Development Corporation and anticipate working on many great things together going forward. Onward and upward!”

In addition to his role as the new CEO, Champagne will also continue to serve on the TDC Board of Directors.