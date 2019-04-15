Champlain Area Trails announces route for 2019 Grand Hike

WESTPORT | The route for the Champlain Area Trails (CATS) 2019 Grand Hike, set for May 11, has been announced.

Beginning at the train station in Westport and ending at the Essex Inn, the route meanders through the newly preserved Viall’s Crossing Farm. Hikers will find refreshments, treats and encouragement at six “oases” along the route.

For the last few years, the final stretch of the 14-mile Grand Hike from Westport to Essex included a three-mile walk on Route 22. Organizers said, while unavoidable, it was not hikers’ favorite part of the hike. This year, participants will leave the highway for all but 500 feet and instead cross scenic pastures and forests before connecting with Blockhouse Road into Essex.

Participants should park their cars in Essex between 10-10:30 a.m. and catch a shuttle to the check-in at Westport to begin their walk back to Essex. The shuttle buses will run all day between Westport and Essex and hikers can join or leave the Grand Hike at any oases as well.

A celebratory block party will cap off the event at the Essex Inn, featuring the music of Back in Time. A buffet dinner will be available at the Essex Inn for $15, with reservations made with the Grand Hike registration.

Registration is $25 before May 6 and $30 after. There is no cost for hikers under the age of 17. Nonhikers are welcome at the dinner and block party. To register, visit champlainareatrails.com or call the CATS office at 518-962-2287.