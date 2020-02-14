Champlain National Bank earns 5-star rating

NORTH COUNTRY | Champlain National Bank is honored to announce it has once again earned BauerFinancial Inc.’s highest 5-Star Superior rating. A 5-Star rating indicates that Champlain National Bank is one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation, excelling in such areas as capital, loan quality, profitability and much more.

“Our strong capital position has allowed us to maintain this 5-Star top quality rating,” said Steven Cacchio, President and CEO. “It is a testament to our staff and reflects our continued commitment to our customers and our communities.”

BauerFinancial Inc. is the nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm, and has been reporting on and analyzing the performance of US banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution can pay for or opt out of a BauerFinancial rating. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting bauerfinancial.com.

Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages. ■