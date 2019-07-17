Champy sign installed in Plattsburgh

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The red Legends and Lore Marker sign sits on the side of Cumberland Head Road, right next to the water.

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh has unveiled a new sign, funded by a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, by the Cumberland Head region. The red sign, which stands between the water and roads, is a dedication to the local lore creature Champ, or Champy, the legendary lake monster of Lake Champlain lore.

Champy recordings have been said to date back to the beginning of the 1600s, maybe even earlier, with newer sightings as recent as the 2000s. There have been more than 300 sightings of Champy that were reported where Lake Champlain stretches, and a sign in Port Henry features the names of more than 130 people from the area who spotted Champy. In fact, the local legend has become so popular, it was discussed on the “Today Show,” Discovery Channel and “Unsolved Mysteries.”

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which funded the sign, spends its resources helping cities and towns receive special historical landmark status for people, places or things in the area. Since 2006, the foundation has fully funded almost 900 sign grants across several states in America, one of them, now in the Town of Plattsburgh.

The Plattsburgh Cumberland Bay sign reads, “CHAMPY: Legendary lake monster lives here. Over 300 sightings reported since 1819. Up to 200 feet long. NYS law protects this regional icon.”

The Champy sign Plattsburgh received, specifically, is the Legends & Lore® Marker Grant Program, one of the six grant programs the William G. Pomeroy Foundation has to offer. The website states, “This program recognizes that folklore generally describes traditional customs, tales, sayings, dances or art forms of a community shared by word of mouth or observation. Whether based in fiction or truth or somewhere in between, folklore comprises the things people believe, say, do and make. Folklore can be expressed in numerous ways, including as legends, folktales, myths and superstitions.”

For more information on the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and other programs that it has to offer, or how to apply for a grant, visit the website at wgpfoundation.org or call the Syracuse office at 315-913-4060.