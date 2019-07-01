Chancellor names Josee Larochelle officer-in-charge of SUNY Plattsburgh

Photo provided by SUNY Plattsburgh Current SUNY Plattsburgh leader of Division of Administration and Finance Josee Larochelle has been chosen as the new officer-in-charge.

PLATTSBURGH | Vice President for Administration and Finance at SUNY Plattsburgh Josee Larochelle has been named officer-in-charge at the college. Effective, Monday, July 1, following the retirement of President John Ettling, SUNY Chancellor Kristina M. Johnson has announced Larochelle will begin her term.

A veteran leader in public higher education finances and operations, Larochelle joined SUNY Plattsburgh in July 2017. In leading the Division of Administration and Finance, from budgeting, accounting and human resources, to maintenance, environmental health and student financial services, Larochelle oversees a wide range of college operations.

As officer-in-charge, she will provide ongoing administrative leadership of the campus while the search for the next president continues. Johnson is committed to finding a permanent president by the end of the 2019 calendar year.

Previously serving as the associate vice president of finance at San Jose State University, Larochelle brought 16 years of executive-level finance experience in higher education to the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. Her work included administrative and financial strategic planning, serving as a creative problem solver and enthusiastic participation in university shared governance.

“It is an honor to serve the college and campus community in this capacity,” Larochelle said. “Plattsburgh has an incredibly talented group of faculty and staff who are committed, on a daily basis, to doing everything they can to support student success. It is a true privilege to help them in their work as we move together through this significant transition. There is no doubt that Plattsburgh has a very bright future. I am committed to ensuring we move toward that future seamlessly, gracefully and with great optimism.”

Larochelle earned an M.B.A. at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and a B.A. in economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. Prior to work in public higher education, she served in finance and administration functions with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Los Angeles.

“This is an important step at this time of transition,” Chair of the College Council Martin Mannix Jr. said. “I have appreciated Josee’s efforts at the college over the past two years and know her experience in higher education administration will serve us well. I strongly support this appointment by the chancellor. It is a positive statement about SUNY Plattsburgh and the quality of the leadership that is already in place.”

The appointment comes as the college searches for its next president. Current president, John Ettling, who has led the college for 15 years, will retire June 30. An 18-person presidential search committee, representing a wide range of campus constituencies, is in place to review candidates. Campus interview sessions and meetings with potential finalists will be set as the fall 2019 semester begins.

Ettling announced his plans to retire in August 2018. He became the 10th president of SUNY Plattsburgh June 15, 2004, after serving six years as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Dakota-Grand Forks for six years.

Details on the presidential search can be found online at plattsburgh.edu.