Change is good

× Matt Hinge, Mike Taylor, Julie Lamotte and Erin Vlamin show off a renovated room at the Ticonderoga branch of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

TICONDEROGA | Change is almost always viewed with an arched eyebrow, but at the Ticonderoga campus of the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, nurses have not just adapted, but thrived, following the transformation of the aging Moses Ludington facility into a model of modern, rural medicine.

The changes were both physical and operational as the hospital went through a complete overhaul and swapped traditional inpatient services for a highly flexible unit that also performs a wide variety of treatment, tests and imaging and ultimately allows patients to get the care they need without driving an hour or more to a bigger town.

Betty Lou Gilbo is a registered nurse who had become discouraged by the declining Moses Ludington, which through the years had lost services such as its operating room and maternity ward. So discouraged, in fact, that she left in 2015 and went to work at International Paper. But after seeing the changes, she enthusiastically came back. “I was just amazed at what they’d done,” she said.

Rural hospitals can no longer support specialists, but they can treat, diagnose and then send patients who need it to regional facilities that offer the best care.

Nurse Manager Julie Lamotte said it was her job to help the nurses — some of whom were naturally concerned about the future — make the change. The turning point, she said, was an explosion at Emerald’s Restaurant at the Ticonderoga Country Club a year ago. Administrators from throughout the system volunteered to help, impressing local nurses with the amount of buy-in from the new Elizabethtown owners.

“That was the first real situation that opened their eyes to the support,” Lamotte said. They have also been impressed with the opportunities for education and certification.

And ultimately, change is what nurses are accustomed to. “The emergency room changes every day, patients change every day and medicine changes every day,” she said.

And of course, the new facilities boost morale and pride. “It makes things a lot more efficient,” Lamotte said. “And we hear it from the patients all the time. They’ve been treated at (Moses Ludington), and when they see the new space they say ‘wow.’”

The old emergency room, for example, was a glorified hallway, with nursing desks wedged into the corridor. It was hard not to get in each other’s way, not to mention avoiding privacy breaches mandated by HIPPA.

Now the spaces are open and bright, and services are being added at a rapid pace, most recently a chemotherapy room with a beautiful view of the valley.

Over the last two years, a lot of other things have changed too, following an 18-month, $9.1 million renovation that included bigger, brighter spaces and state-of-the-art imaging and testing technology and a top-notch rehabilitation center.

Health officials said the hospital’s rebirth will allow for better, faster and more efficient care with better chances of disease detection, all at a convenient location. Along with expanding the emergency room, the long-term beds were eliminated as the facility transitioned from a traditional hospital into a facility where patients are treated and tested and then, if longer-term care is needed, sent to the appropriate facility.

Elizabethtown Hospital CEO John Remillard called it “a special project, with everyone working together to improve people’s lives,” The project was divided into five phases, and renovation occurred around hospital employees as they performed their daily duties.

Gilbo said she once feared the community would lose its hospital — where she began her career in 1966 — altogether. Now, it’s headed in the other direction. “It’s something I’m very pleased to see,” she said.