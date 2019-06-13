Changes, charity were elements of Americade 2019’s success

× Motorcyclists cruise north on Canada Street — Lake George Village’s main drag — on June 7 prior to the concluding weekend of Americade, regarded for decades as the world’s leading tour motorcycling rally.

LAKE GEORGE | As in its prior years, the 37th annual Americade which concluded last weekend featured many thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts enjoying the camaraderie, two-wheeled tours, musical entertainment, and the huge expo of motorcycle equipment that the famous rally is renowned for.

But in talking about the week-long gathering after it ended, Americade CEO Christian Dutcher focused on the rally’s several favorable new elements, as well as the charitable inclinations of its attendees.

The most prominent change for 2019 was the relocation of Americade’s Block Party, a phenomenon in its 2018 debut, but a misfire with locals due to the traffic rerouting. This year’s new site for the party — atop the pavement of Beach Road — kept traffic flowing, while people enjoyed its proximity to the lake, according to reviews on Facebook.

“Best Americade in a decade,” motorcyclist Kevin Keil wrote in a Facebook post. Similar reviews said “We had a blast,” “...Loved the new block party location,” “What a great week,” and “You stepped up your game — it was the best Americade in years and years.”

About 1,300 people were drawn to the hear a lineup of bands play on both Friday and Saturday nights, Dutcher estimated.

“Local shop owners said they were busier last weekend than in prior years,” he said.

Other highlights of Americade 2019 included a motorcyclist proposing marriage to his girlfriend at the rally’s opening celebration on the grounds of Fort William Henry Hotel, with Lake George ion the background. The man had tipped Dutcher off about his intentions, and Dutcher called him up on stage.

“He got down on one knee and proposed to her, and the bride-to be cried and said ‘Yes,’ and the crowd went nuts,” Dutcher said.

The prospective groom appeared to be under 20, Dutcher said, noting that for several years he’s made efforts to attract younger people to the rally with the intent of maintaining its lively “vibe.” These efforts have apparently paid off this year, as pre-registrants were slightly younger on the average than in recent years.

One of the younger attendees, he said won Americade’s primary raffle prize, he added.

“The guy rode in on a 1982 Yamaha and rode out on a brand-new Indian motorcycle,” Dutcher said.

The charitable element of the rally was particularly prominent in this year’s Americade, he continued.

The rally’s annual Ride for Kids kids parade, which raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, garnered $18,800 this year. Another sum of nearly $3,000 was collected and donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity benefiting U.S. veterans.

In addition, Americade hosted a record number of veterans in recovery, to provide them with some renewal and relaxation. This effort, a partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project, has attracted more and more participants each year recently.

An email Dutcher received from a person who coordinates the effort on behalf of the veterans, said that the four days the veterans had enjoyed at Americade were “priceless.” The email continued, “I can’t thank you guys enough, and I’m looking forward to Americade 2020.”