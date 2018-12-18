Charter fined $174M in record-setting internet speed settlement

× Expand Pete DeMola Charter Communications has agreed to a $174.2 million settlement with the state Attorney General’s Office.

ALBANY | Charter Spectrum will pay $174 million and refund customers $62 million in a settlement over claims it engaged in a “systematic scheme” to defraud and mislead internet subscribers by promising to deliver service that it knew it could not deliver.

The settlement announced Tuesday by the state Attorney General's Office is believed to represent the largest-ever payout to consumers by an internet service provider in U.S. history.

Attorney General Barbara Underwood said the settlement should serve as a “wakeup call” to any company serving New York consumers and sets a new standard for how internet providers should fairly market their services.

“Fulfill your promises or pay the price,” said Underwood in a statement.

INCAPABLE HARDWARE

The state Attorney General’s office filed a complaint in New York State Supreme Court last year alleging that Charter, originally known as Time Warner Cable, had failed to deliver on internet speeds and the reliability it had promised subscribers.

“That includes leasing deficient modems and wireless routers to subscribers — equipment that did not deliver the internet speeds they had paid for,” according to a news release.

The company marketed, and charged more for, download speeds of 100, 200, and 300 megabytes per second while failing to maintain enough network capacity to reliably deliver those speeds to subscribers, said the attorney general's office.

That included leasing old-generation modems known to be incapable of delivering the promised speeds, according to the lawsuit.

Some subscribers were getting speeds that were more than 80 percent slower than what they had paid for.

Charter also falsely represented speeds as equally available, whether connecting over a wired or wi-fi connection despite the fact that speeds are routinely slower via the latter.

The provider also guaranteed subscribers would enjoy “seamless access to their chosen internet content while engaging in hardball tactics with Netflix and other popular third-party content providers that, at various times, ensured that subscribers would suffer through frozen screens, extended buffering and reduced picture quality,” according to the attorney general’s office.

LONG ROAD

The settlement comes after years of legal wrangling, with the state Attorney General’s Office staving off motions by the company to move the case to federal court; to dismiss the action and a subsequent appeal at the Appellate Division.

Several provisions of the deal will crack down on how the provider markets broadband speeds.

The company must stop making "unsubstantiated claims" in its advertising and must substantiate speeds using industry-accepted testing methodology while discontinuing any speed plan that cannot be substantiated.

Charter will also be prohibited from making unsubstantiated claims about the reliability of their internet service — promising no buffering or slowdowns, for instance — as well as availability of the promised wi-fi speeds.

And they will be forbidden from describing internet speeds as “consistent” without fully satisfying the FCC speed requirements and must make “commercially reasonable efforts to deliver access to all online content and services featured in its advertisements.”

Underwood said the reforms will be precedent-setting.

“These reforms set the stage for major marketing and business reforms across the broadband industry,” she said.

Charter has also agreed to make “substantial network enhancements to improve its internet service in New York.”

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement with the Attorney General on the issue of certain Time Warner Cable advertising practices in New York prior to our merger, and to have put this litigation behind us,” said a Charter spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the provider has made, and continues to make, “substantial investments enhancing internet service across the state of New York since our 2016 merger, as acknowledged in the settlement.”

“We look forward to continue providing the best TV, internet, voice and mobile products to our customers, and to bringing broadband to more homes and businesses across the state.”

PAYOUT DETAILS

As part of the settlement, Charter will be required to pay direct restitution of $62.5 million for over 700,000 active subscribers, each of whom will receive between $75 and $150.

The $75 refund will be allocated to customers who leased an inadequate modem, wi-fi router or subscribed to a Time Warner Cable legacy speed plan of 100 mbps or higher.

An additional $75 refund will be available to approximately 150,000 subscribers who had an inadequate modem for 24 months or more

The company will also offer free streaming services and premium channels with a retail value of over $100 million for approximately 2.2 million active subscribers.

Charter is required to notify subscribers of their eligibility for refunds and disburse them within 120 days, according to the settlement.

The company has already disbursed over $6 million in refunds for inadequate modems to date as part of a settlement unrelated to Tuesday's announcement.

Charter will offer all subscribers currently receiving internet and cable television from the company a choice of either three free months of HBO or six free months of Showtime.

All other active Charter internet subscribers will receive a free month of Charter’s Spectrum TV Choice streaming service — in which subscribers can access broadcast television and a choice of 10 pay TV networks — as well as a free month of Showtime.

Charter will notify subscribers of their eligibility for video and streaming services and provide details for accessing them within 120 days of the settlement.

CUOMO FIGHT

The provider continues to tangle with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration over broadband expansion efforts as part of the company’s merger with Time Warner in 2016.

The state Public Service Commission rescinded the provider’s approval earlier this year.

The original decision handed down by the regulatory agency forced Charter to sell its operations to another provider who could legally operate in the state.

But the two sides continue to negotiate a settlement following the extension of several deadlines.

Cuomo blasted the provider earlier this month when he joined striking IBEW LOCAL 3 workers at a rally in New York City.

“Charter Spectrum didn't just mistreat you and lie to you,” Cuomo said. “Charter Spectrum lied to the people of the State of New York. They promised to serve underserved households and the state of New York has fined them and we want to fine them $20 million for violating that agreement.”