Chazen holds scoping session

Public input: The public was invited to come to the scoping session at City Hall to make suggestions for the scoping draft regarding the GEIS for the DRI projects.

PLATTSBURGH | The Chazen Companies held a scoping session for the public on the draft scoping document. Chazen was selected by the council to create the document on the Draft Generic Environmental Impact Statement (DGEIS) on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects to improve the downtown area in terms of parking, building and creating more river access. The DGEIS looks for any impacts on the environment, fiscal state of the city, traffic or historical and cultural conflicts.

“The city council has done what we believe is something that’s extraordinarily responsible by deciding not only cause the preparation of an environmental impact statement for one or two of the proposed downtown development and redevelopment projects, but actually look at them at the abrogate,” Attorney Mark Schachner said at the session. “It’s not something that’s pursued often, but it’s considered a very responsible way to pursue environmental impact review because it avoids what’s called segmentation... that could have synergistic impacts on or with each other.”

The scoping session was held on Thursday, Aug. 22 before the monthly public safety meeting. There, residents of Plattsburgh were allowed to give suggestions to Chazen and the council. Whether it be to add an item to be reviewed, take something off or other suggestions, it was also urged that the public submit written comments by Aug. 26. It was made clear that suggestions were not to include personal opinions about the projects, just suggestions for reconfigurations of the document.

One of the suggestions came from Curt Gervich, who is on the City of Plattsburgh planning board. Suggestion was that there should be more than two alternatives to the Durkee Street Lot Prime Development. According to Gervich, in scoping documents such as these, there are usually more than two alternatives to a project. In this case, the alternatives to the Prime building is a 250 space multi-story parking garage, or no action.

“It just seems to me at the stage that we’re at that often SQER analysis have more than two alternatives,” Gervich said. “The no-action is totally appropriate, the multi-story parking garage is an alternative maybe appropriate. But I’d like to see more alternatives an alternatives that are in line with some of the other proposals that have been put forth to the downtown space, especially the Durkee Street space.”

Comments were sent to the council via written letter and then forwarded to Chazen Companies. Each comment was taken into account and those who sent in suggestions will get a reply, if not one already. The scoping draft is available to view on the city website at cityofplattsburgh.com.