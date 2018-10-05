Chester board eyes property maintenance law

CHESTERTOWN | In a mission to force cleanup of abandoned and foreclosed properties in town, the Chester Town Board is considering establishing a property maintenance ordinance.

Such legislation has been requested by a number of citizens at recent town board meetings.

Town Supervisor Craig Leggett presented a sample ordinance for the town board’s review earlier this month. The draft is based on Warrensburg’s existing property maintenance ordinance, which was adopted in 2012.

Discussion on the proposed legislation is expected to take place at the board’s Oct. 9 meeting, Leggett said. He added that the town’s existing junk ordinance is not comprehensive enough to prompt cleanup of several problem properties, including one in Chestertown involving a bank foreclosure.

“We’re looking at Warrensburg’s code as a template,” he said. “We have to be able to take care of these deteriorating properties, including ones that people are just not taking pride in.”

ZBA RESIGNATIONS

The town board on Sept. 11 also accepted the resignation of Mary Jane Dower from her post as acting chairwoman of the Chester Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).

Dower has served in one capacity or another on various governmental zoning and planning boards and in local community organizations since 1963, Leggett said.

“The town owes her so much gratitude for what she’s been devoted to — and what she’s accomplished — over these years,” Leggett said. “Rarely do you find such a committed citizen as Mary Jane.”

In recent years, Dower was a leader of the community-based Main Street beautification effort. She was also co-founder of the Chestertown Farmers’ Market.

“We were sad to accept her resignation from the ZBA,” Leggett said.

The board also accepted the resignation of another ZBA member, Bill Oliver. Barbara Kearney, a former ZBA alternate, was granted full status on the panel.

Michael Hough was also appointed to the ZBA by the town board — they named John MacMillen as chairman of the panel. A prominent area contractor, he is owner-operator of MacMillen Construction based in Chestertown. Mary Clark was appointed alternate to take Kearney’s former role.

Also at the board’s meeting this month, Leggett announced that National Grid had pledged to increase their grant funding for converting lighting at the town Municipal Center to energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures.

The increased grant funding means taxpayers’ cost of the conversion could be reduced to $9,500, of a total project cost of $20,000.

Leggett said that projected savings in electricity due to the LED conversion should be about $5,800 per year, representing a 20-month payback — and the savings is likely to continue for decades.

The project calls for converting most of the ceiling lighting fixtures, presently fluorescent, in the municipal center. Leggett said the scope of the proposed project is now under review by the board, because not all rooms in the building are now in use.

“We’ll be looking to replace fixtures first in the high-use areas, and go down from there,” he said.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

At its September meeting, the board also:

Set a rotating schedule for community groups to pick up returnable containers at the town transfer station. Boy Scout Troop 30, as well as North Warren Central School classes of 2019, 2020 and 2021, are specified in the rotation schedule.

Authorized Leggett to sign an easement with National Grid so they can place a utility pole at the town-owned Pottersville Park to provide electric service there to for lighting fixtures on the basketball court in the park, which is across from the former Pottersville School building, now international headquarters for Word of Life ministries. The light poles and lights are already installed.

Set a date of Thursday, Oct. 4 for a special board meeting at the town Municipal Center in Chestertown to present the town’s tentative budget to the public. Leggett said Friday that preliminary estimates indicate that the town government can increase the 2019 tax levy by $34,000 and keep the budget in compliance with the state tax cap. The town’s employee health insurance costs, however, are expected to increase by $40,000 annually. Also, the annual prevailing wage increases for town employees, are expected to increase by a total $34,000. “We’re going to examine our expenses and look at our revenue stream,” Leggett said. “We are once again shooting to stay under the tax cap.”