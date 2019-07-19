Chester Library’s famed book sale coming soon

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall At a prior edition of Chester Library’s annual summer book sale, bibliophiles peruse some of the thousands of books and other materials available at a modest cost.

CHESTERTOWN | The local library summer book sale — which routinely attracts hundreds of people not only from the region but from all over northeastern U.S. and Canada — is to be held this weekend.

The sale is set to occur Friday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor of the town of Chester Municipal Center.

Most of the thousands of books available range in cost from 50 cents to $1. A bag sale is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

The sale annually features a wide selection of books including fiction, poetry, the classics, novels, mysteries, science fiction and coffee table volumes. Biographies include works on political, literary, entertainment and historical figures.

The cookbooks for sale cover an array of topics from basic instruction to exploring exotic cuisines.

The sale’s collection of children’s story books and nonfiction collection is extensive. Also, a variety of teaching materials, textbooks and volumes in assorted fields of knowledge is routinely available at this sale.

In nonfiction, there are collections that range from history and politics, to business, self-help, travel and do-it-yourself manuals. Also featured are crafting books offering instruction on quilting and needlework.

The sale also features an array of books related to the Adirondacks — either the area’s geography, history, nature or recreational guides, as well as journals by area authors. As in prior years, the materials will be meticulously arranged in dozens of categories.

Other media is also likely to be available. In years past, CDs, magazines, games, puzzles and records have also been on hand.

For decades, this sale — conducted by the Friends of the Chester Library — has been the primary fundraiser for the library. For details, call (518) 494-5384.