Chester personnel changes endorsed

CHESTERTOWN | Several new faces are to be seen in the town of Chester Municipal Center as the new year arrives.

Carrie Remington of Pottersville was named as the new Justice Court Clerk, to start work Dec. 31 following the retirement of Karen Griffen, who served in the position just less than 30 years.

Griffen said this week her time as court clerk — handling paperwork for thousands of court cases — had been fulfilling.

“I’ve had some good bosses and I’ve enjoyed my service to the community,” she said.

The court clerk position is full-time and pays $15 per hour.

BOOKKEEPER TO RETIRE

Maja Scroggins of Chestertown was chosen as the town of Chester’s new bookkeeper, to replace Bruce Nolin, who is retiring after nearly 33 years of service as the town’s bookkeeper and assistant to the town supervisor.

Nolan was praised for his lengthy public service by town Supervisor Craig Leggett.

“Bruce been with us a long time — he has a whole lot of institutional knowledge about the town, and he’s kept our town financially upright,” Leggett said. We wish him well and thank him for his years of service.”

Scroggins is to start Jan. 1, but Nolin will be staying on about eight weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Scroggins, now a senior account clerk for Warren County Department of Public Works, had served recently as Assistant to the Warren County DPW Superintendent. Scroggins has an Accounting Degree from SUNY Adirondack.

She will be serving as bookkeeper simultaneously for the towns of Chester and Johnsburg, 20 hours per week in each municipality, Leggett said.

“With Maja splitting her time between two towns, it will be more efficient for all of us and we’ll make best use of those hours,” he said. “To have such a highly qualified individual on a part-time basis is quite unusual, so we’re fortunate to have this shared-services arrangement.”

Also, Jack Bartlett has been appointed as Secretary to the town of Chester Zoning Board of Appeals, due to the resignation of Tom Thorsen, who has taken on the position of town zoning enforcement officer.

Bartlett currently works for the YMCA Adirondack Outreach Center in Horicon. The Board of Appeals Secretary position pays $13 per hour — a few hours per month when needed.

In another action taken at the December meeting, Tom Sliva of Chestertown was named to the town of Chester Library Board of Trustees following the resignation of Al Muench.

In addition, the town board members decided to delay action on their proposed property maintenance ordinance, after they discussed how the present draft of the law might be too general to be effectively enforced.

The pending law was referred back to the town’s zoning and code enforcement personnel for further review and re-drafting.

