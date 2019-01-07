Chester residents’ community wish-list revealed

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Town of Chester citizens say they want new enterprises to come to town, and their wish-list includes a bakery, a car wash, a laundromat and artisans’ galleries, according to the results of a recent survey. Photo by Thom Randall

CHESTERTOWN | Citizens of the town of Chester would like to see their downtown thriving with a variety of businesses that offer good-paying full-time jobs, according to a recent survey.

The results of this economic development survey, conducted by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce as a facet of the town’s economic development initiative, are to be detailed at Chester’s next town board meeting, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 9.

A preview of the results were revealed at the town’s December meeting.

“The survey responses show a lot of good ideas — they are doable — and people are moving forward with them,” chamber Marketing Director Debra Eves said.

Eves asked the town board members to guess what businesses respondents would most like to see come to town.

Local resident Brett Hitchcock guessed “bakery,” and Eves confirmed his choice, prompting laughter and agreement from those attending the town meeting.

Other businesses survey respondents craved were a laundromat, a car wash, artisan and craft galleries and an artists’ cooperative.

Services they would like to have available locally include additional child care and senior care facilities and more off-season community activities.

Additional municipal amenities including high-speed internet access, a dog park, a playground, new sidewalks and more historical destinations were also mentioned by respondents as welcome potential upgrades to the town.

What did those surveyed say they did not want to see in town? No “big box” stores, no car dealerships, no fast-food chains, and no casino, Eves reported.

The town’s most prominent assets, respondents said, were its natural environment, its small-town ambiance, its residents and their strong sense of community, as well as the town’s Adirondack heritage, Eves said.

She noted that the latter asset could be promoted through employing initiatives of the First Wilderness Corridor program.

Chamber president Greg Beckler said that the survey respondents wanted an array of businesses providing additional job opportunities, but entrepreneurs already established in town had difficulty filling open positions.

More restaurants and taverns were also mentioned as a welcome addition — which Eves said was surprising, as the town already has plenty of such venues.

But these and many other businesses require a municipal sewer system, Eves said, questioning whether businesses could be recruited before such infrastructure was constructed downtown.

Eves added that the town was achieving progress “in inches rather than in yards” towards the goals expressed.

“The survey results validate a lot what we already know and the frustrations we already feel,” she said. “We’re trying to keep people motivated, so we can take this to the next level.”