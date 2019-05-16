Chester Wellness Center launched

× 1 of 4 Expand Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett (left center) and Glens Falls YMCA chief executive Brian Bearor cut a ceremonial ribbon May 8 at the entrance of Chester Municipal Center, commemorating the grand opening of the Chester Wellness Center located on the second floor of the municipal building. They are backed up by members of the town board and representatives of the half-dozen organizations that collaborated to make the Wellness Center a reality. × 2 of 4 Expand During a public tour May 8 of the new Chester Wellness Center, YMCA Adirondack Center Director Tammie LaGuerre and Glens Falls YMCA chief executive Brian Bearor share their thoughts about how they expect the Wellness Center to become a popular destination for socializing as well as exercising for residents of northern Warren and southern Essex counties. × 3 of 4 Expand During the grand opening ceremonies of the Chester Wellness Center on May 8, Hudson Headwaters President Dominick Bizzarro talks of how his organization will be referring dozens of people to the facility to help them overcome stress and isolation as well as dealing with various health issues. × 4 of 4 Expand At the grand opening ceremonies of the Chester Wellness Center May 8, Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett predicts that the multi-faceted facility will serve as a model project for other rural communities. Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | A new center where people in the southern Adirondacks will gather to exercise, socialize and perhaps seek counseling or get connected with various life-enhancing services was launched in an auspicious manner May 8.

About 60 people gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Chester Wellness Center, which is intended to serve people from the towns of Chester, Horicon, Johnsburg, Warrensburg, Minerva and Schroon Lake.

“For years, people in our area have voiced the need for a place to exercise, to convene and to help them get out and stay fit,” Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said at the center’s grand opening ceremony. “The ways and means of maintaining our health are limited here in the North Country — distance, cost and climate are barriers, and this Wellness Center is a huge step over those obstacles.”

Establishing the Wellness Center was hailed at the ceremony as a innovative partnership between the Glens Falls Area YMCA, the Town of Chester, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Turning Leaf Counseling Services and Adirondack Health Institute. The latter organization facilitated a $129,197 state grant intended to boost wellness in rural areas and reduce hospital visits by 25 percent over the next five years.

“The vision of this collaborative effort is to increase access to overall wellness services in the Southern Adirondacks,” said Brian Bearor, CEO of the regional YMCA.

PROGRAMS

Equipped with a dozen fitness and muscle-building devices, the new facility is located on the second floor of the Chester Municipal Center where various other community services are located, including the Chester Mealsite, the local Helpers Fund food pantry and the town library. Programs of the Chester-Horicon Youth Commission and the YMCA Adirondack Center are also conducted in the expansive building that hosts local government.

The Wellness Center — which will be offering fitness training and programs that encourage a healthy lifestyle — is now accepting memberships. Scholarships will be available for people with limited incomes — staff of the Wellness Center said this week that no one would be turned away for lack of ability to pay.

Personnel at the center will also be referring people to individual and family counseling services that will be available in the building.

Dominick Bizzarro, president of Hudson Headwaters Health Network, said the Adirondacks are beautiful, but its residents can feel isolated — and the Wellnesss Center would be a vital antidote to that malady.

“People here in the Adirondacks have particular challenges that you see elsewhere in rural America — lack of indoor activities, lack of wellness education and mental health services,” he said.

‘UNITE AND INTEGRATE’

Bizzarro said that it was Hudson Headwater’s goal to refer 130 people this year to the Wellness Center’s services and facility — to help people deal with conditions including high blood pressure, cardiac disease, high cholesterol, diabetes, excess weight, stress, ADHD and other mental health issues.

“This center’s programs will really help unite and integrate medical care with all the social services — so people get social interaction in addition to the physical activity that’s needed — so we can have people healthy of mind, healthy in spirit and healthy physically,” he said.

Bearor, Leggett and others urged people to donate their time and talents to help make “Phase 2” of the Wellness Center a reality — restoring the gymnasium of the municipal center, formerly Chestertown’s school — so it can better accommodate basketball and other sports activities for both adults and youth.