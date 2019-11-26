Chestertown’s ‘Christmas on Main Street’ returns

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Panther Mtn Trading 2 Margaret Curtis stands amongst some of the rustic furniture and kitchen ware for sale at her enterprise Panther Mountain Traders at 6283 U.S. Rte. 9 in Chestertown. Situated in a contemporary log cabin, her store offers Adirondack decor, artisan-crafted gifts, and vintage discoveries. On Dec. 7, for the Christmas on Main Street event in Chestertown, she’s hosting cool-jazz pianist Ray Alexander with vocalist Henry Ray, and offering tastings of locally crafted spirits. See the article for details.

NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY | Expanding for its second year in existence, a holiday shopping and dining promotion in northern Warren County returns Saturday Dec. 7 to Brant Lake as well as Chestertown for 2019.

Expanding for its second year, a holiday shopping and dining promotion in northern Warren County returns Saturday Dec. 7 to Brant Lake as well as Chestertown for 2019.

The one-day event, called “Christmas on Main Street,” features several dozen stores and enterprises offering various discounts and open houses, while restaurants will be offering food and drink specials.

Two enterprises will be offering beverage tastings, and another will be hosting live music.

The special promotions are as follows:

IN CHESTERTOWN:

Panther Mountain Trading , open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be hosting acclaimed jazz pianist Ray Alexander with vocalist Henry Ray from noon to 3 p.m.; and tastings of spirits from Spring Brook Hollow Farm Distillery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be hosting acclaimed jazz pianist Ray Alexander with vocalist Henry Ray from noon to 3 p.m.; and tastings of spirits from Spring Brook Hollow Farm Distillery from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Main Street Ice Cream Parlor , open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be offering sale prices throughout the store and free gift wrapping. Also, the first 20 customers in their store on Dec. 7 will receive a free gift.

, open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be offering sale prices throughout the store and free gift wrapping. Also, the first 20 customers in their store on Dec. 7 will receive a free gift. Rustic Charm gift shop , open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., will have sale prices on their handcrafted gift items, as well as festive refreshments and drawings for four $25 gift certificates.

, open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., will have sale prices on their handcrafted gift items, as well as festive refreshments and drawings for four $25 gift certificates. Country Girl Crafts , open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be offering 10 percent off all regularly priced merchandise.

, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be offering 10 percent off all regularly priced merchandise. Once ‘n Again shop , open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is holding a mix and match sweater sale: buy one and get the second at half-price.

, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is holding a mix and match sweater sale: buy one and get the second at half-price. Mountain Hardware , open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be discounting all Benjamin Moore and Milwaukee brand items by 10 percent as well as providing free gift wrapping.

, open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., will be discounting all Benjamin Moore and Milwaukee brand items by 10 percent as well as providing free gift wrapping. Stephenson’s Lumber , open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be offering various discounts through the store.

, open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be offering various discounts through the store. Susan Brand Salon will be offering refreshments and handing out coupons for discounted services.

will be offering refreshments and handing out coupons for discounted services. Brannigan’s Adirondack Moonshine , open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be hosting a wine tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 10 percent off bottles of selected beverages.

, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be hosting a wine tasting from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 10 percent off bottles of selected beverages. The Bullhouse Restaurant , open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., is offering a free $25 gift certificate to those who purchase four others — they also invite you to enjoy their happy hour with friends.

, open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., is offering a free $25 gift certificate to those who purchase four others — they also invite you to enjoy their happy hour with friends. The Odd Duck , open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcomes people to drop by and enjoy their specials.

, open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., welcomes people to drop by and enjoy their specials. Panther Mountain House invites people to check out their menu specials and enjoy the atmosphere.

invites people to check out their menu specials and enjoy the atmosphere. The Crossroads Country Store — open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., is offering discounts on particular items through store; plus buy one sandwich, get one half-off.

— open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., is offering discounts on particular items through store; plus buy one sandwich, get one half-off. Chestertown Mini-Mart — From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., pick up a 12-pack of Budweiser or Bud Light for $1 off.

IN BRANT LAKE:

The Lazy Moose Garden Market , Deli & Cafe — Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the store is offering 20% off all gift items; plus spend $75 and get a $10 gift certificate.

, Deli & Cafe — Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the store is offering 20% off all gift items; plus spend $75 and get a $10 gift certificate. Off the Top Family Hair Care — Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers 15 percent off Tigi and Redken products.

One of the promotion’s organizers, Jessica Phillips, said the Christmas on Main Street event was a substantial success last year.

We welcome people to visit the stores on Main Street in Chestertown as well as in Brant Lake, and experience hometown holiday spirit!” ■