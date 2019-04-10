Chopin, Debussy highlight clarinet, piano recital

× Expand Photo provided Piano by Nature presents clarinetist Steven Klimowski together with pianist Sadie Brighten in chamber music performance at the Hand House April 27 and 28.

ELIZABETHTOWN | Chamber music works for piano and clarinet promise a springtime step in the Piano by Nature series. The April offering brings Vermont clarinetist Steven Klimowski together with pianist Sadie Brighten in chamber music performance.

Westport musician Rose Chancler, founder of Piano by Nature, said this sixth of seven in the classical music series that launched last September, brings Brahms and Bernstein, Debussy and Chopin together with new work from Montreal composer Alexandria Fol.

Chamber music performances April 27 and April 28 promise to be exquisite recitals, highlighting the very best of each instrument, she said.

“You’ll be moved by the intimate solo clarinet music of Bennington’s Allen Shawn and Chopin’s Ballad No. 4 for solo piano, as well as Debussy’s stunning Rhapsody for clarinet and piano. All you have to do is get there. We will take care of the rest!”

Both performers founded and led community music ensembles in Vermont.

Brighten is a member of piano faculty at Middlebury College and five years ago established the Middlebury Community Music Center. She is currently its executive director.

Klimowski founded Vermont Contemporary Music Ensemble in 1987 and performs principal clarinet with the Burlington Chamber Orchestra. He is adjunct clarinet teacher at the University of Vermont, Saint Michael’s College and at Middlebury College.

Piano by Nature has blended talent with unique selections in a variety of chamber styles for each show held since September at the Hand House. The final recital in June will close the series, Chancler said.

“We have one more exciting and improvised program coming up in early June (June 1 and 2) with FUN, the Gene Baker duo,” she told The Sun.

“Gene is from Keene Valley and is absolutely fantastic. And he has been playing with guitar player Will Northlich-Redmond for decades, so they have an almost sixth sense about what each other is thinking.”

FUN is billed as a “speed jazz carnival ambient sing-along.”

Piano by Nature presents Klimowski and Brighten in two concerts at the Hand House in Elizabethtown. The first Saturday, April 27, begins at 7 p.m., and the second is a matinee Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m.

Admission is by donation, a suggested $15 per adult and $5 for children ages 15 and under. Reservations are encouraged and can be made by phone at 518-962-8899.

For a detailed biography of performers, visit pianobynature.org.