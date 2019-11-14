Christmas Bazaar in Crown Point

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point Memorial Day Committee Annual Christmas Bazaar returns this year on Saturday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Approximately 16 vendors will offer an array of handmade Christmas items for creating holiday cheer and gift-giving, including wreaths and hand-carved decorations. A bake sale will tempt shoppers with a variety of homemade goodies. Santa will be on hand from noon to 2 p.m. for photo-ops with the kids. Lunch items, such as homemade corn chowder-and-mac salad, are available to fuel shoppers through their busy day (donations accepted).

The Christmas Bazaar takes place at the Crown Point Fire Hall at 2764 Main St. ■