Christmas in Warrensburgh draws crowd

Master Gardener Edward Kopf (left) assists a child in tying a bow on an evergreen swag that the girl had assembled at a craft session held Dec. 7 at Christmas in Warrensburgh.

WARRENSBURG | Hundreds of people from near and far attended Christmas in Warrensburgh last weekend despite chilly weather and competing holiday festivals in the region.

On Saturday Dec. 7, Warrensburg’s town hall was transformed into “Toyland,” and many dozens of children enjoyed crafting wooden toys and holiday decorations including evergreen swags, ornaments and gingerbread houses.

Santa held court outside, while others took pony rides and horse-drawn wagon excursions.

Most all the activities were so popular, people were waiting in lines to participate.

Holy Cross Episcopal Church’s parish hall was packed with people enjoying the annual quiche luncheon and their homemade desserts.

Christmas in Warrensburgh founder/organizer Teresa Whalen praised the parishioners’ culinary abilities.

“The ice cream parfaits and pumpkin cheesecake were heavenly,” she said.

Boutiques were busy, particularly on Saturday. The Serendipity Spinners, including town board member Linda Marcella, demonstrated their wool-spinning talents at Riverside Gallery. Noted watercolorist Mary Frank was at work on her paintings at Miller Art & Frame. Joy Muller-McCoola demonstrated her techniques of wet-felting of unspun wool for clothing and home decor at Deadwood Mountain Trading Co..

Dozens of children enjoyed making their own wooden toys at Christmas in Warrensburgh Dec. 7 in a workshop conducted by Skye Gregson (far right) and her assistants.

The new feature of Christmas in Warrensburgh was one of the most popular — folksinger-songwriter Dan Berggren drew a standing-room-only crowd to Richards Library for a concert of his original songs that describe life in the Adirondacks.

His audience often sang along with the choruses of his songs, Whalen said.

“Dan struck a chord for many with his tales of growing up in Minerva, his love of the Adirondacks and his relationship with nature and our rich culture,” she said. “Singing along with Dan, we all felt so connected to this land through the vivid images he created with his lyrics and melodies.”

Folksinger-songwriter Dan Berggren captivated a capacity crowd at Richards Library during his performance at Richards Library Dec. 7 during Christmas in Warrensburgh. People sang along with the choruses of his original songs, which describe the challenges and simple pleasures of life in the Adirondacks.

Also, “Breakfast with Santa” at both the local Masonic lodge and Tommy Guns Pizzeria were quite popular. Local restaurants were really busy, as many offered specials during the holiday event.

Saturday’s late-afternoon tree lighting featured Aaron Spoonhour playing “Oh Come All You Faithful” on trumpet, leading a group of carolers led by Regina Newell. Heather Spoonhour signed the speeches for the tree-lighting ceremony at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Bandstand for those who had hearing impairments. Braving the cold temperatures, the Warrensburg Elementary School Band played several holiday selections.

“People really enjoyed all the traditional activities, as well as the historic charm of our town,” Whalen said. ■