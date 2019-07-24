Citizens coalition forms over DRI opposition

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris The PCC hosted its first press conference to announce its formation. On the right is President of the PCC Scott Allen, next to him is Kevin Farrington. Allen shows off the 3D rendition of what the Durkee Street Lot building will look like in downtown. It is also available online in gif form, shown at all angles. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Christina Nori from the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition held up the petition with 1,900 signatures to show the crowd. She has spent almost two months talking to residents and business owners about the DRI project and how it will affect the downtown area. Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | The recently formed Plattsburgh Citizen Coalition (PCC) held its first press conference July 18 to introduce the nonprofit group and present its opposition against the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Specifically, the group has strong opposition against the Durkee Street Lot reconstruction, which will eliminate 248 spots, leaving 50 for the public. The $4.3 million taxpayer-generated funded project is getting extra funding from the only company to bid on it, Prime Companies, LLC. Since then, the project has changed significantly design-wise from the first draft, making it more unpopular among residents and business owners of downtown Plattsburgh.

The PCC’s press conference took place at the Lowell-Bowen Mansion. There were a total of four speakers that each spoke for a few minutes, including one who spoke on behalf of an anonymous government employee, who said their job could be at risk if they were to speak publicly on their opposition. President of the PCC Scott Allen introduced himself and the coalition.

“We’re here to examine the facts and processes involving the Prime development process and the restructuring of the downtown parking system,” Allen said. “We’re not opposed to downtown development or development of the Durkee lot. In fact, we encourage it. But neither I nor anyone I’ve talked with envisioned that the city council would go against earlier recommendations and promote a wholesale sellout of one of the city’s most important assets — Durkee lot.”

The original draft of the Durkee Street Lot included one acre of green space, including a formal market district, a sculpture venue and an active event lawn, as well as a walkway river access. The original plan was also meant to house a three-story parking garage, whereas the private parking Prime is planning will be one surface lot and an underground garage for residents.

The newest draft, presented by Prime, has gone to a larger four-story residential and commercial building, with the first floor being retail. Rather than the original 45 residential units, made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, there will now be 114 one- and two-bedroom apartments. The one acre of green space has also been reduced to about 0.10 acres, and an alleyway between the private wall and river.

According to PCC member and former lead engineer of the city Kevin Farrington, when the plan was introduced, it was among the most unpopular projects voted on by the public; it only received 2 percent of public approval at most.

Since then, a petition with about 1,900 signatures and growing against the Durkee Street lot reconstruction has surfaced and was presented to the Zoning Board and Common Council. One of a few petitions, this one was created on change.org as well as circulated around the downtown area.

“We want development that enhances and supports our downtown businesses and workers; current and future residents; and gives reason for continued patronage from local visitors and tourists,” secretary of the PCC Christina Nori said. “We implore our representatives and council to be reminded of their role in this community … not to tell us what will benefit our home.”

The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition has a website, plattsburghcitizenscoalition.com, that features a computer-generated 3-D model of what the Prime building will look like on Durkee Street. PCC is also on Facebook and can be reached at plattsburghcitizencoalition@gmail.com.