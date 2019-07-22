Citizens share fond memories of Andy Sprague

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Thom Randall U.S. Navy Seabees officers and members of the Patriot Guard Riders pay tribute July 10 to the late Andy Sprague as Warrensburg firefighters carry his remains toward a firetruck, prominent in a procession to the Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery for military ceremonies and interment. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo provided Years ago as director of the Warren County Youth Fair, Andy Sprague demonstrates to 4-H members how to win a pie-eating contest. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | Renowned community activist Andrew C. “Andy” Sprague died July 5 at age 71, and this week his friends and co-workers offered thoughts about his positive impact on area families, local culture and public safety.

Sprague served as director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County from 1972 to 2007, and during that time, he organized the annual Warren County Fair — which decades ago was a three- and four-day event.

In his role with Cooperative Extension, he lead 4-H programs and established the agency’s Adirondack Guides program.

His civic service included work serving as captain of the Warrensburg Emergency Squad during pivotal years in the 1990s. A firefighter since his youth, Sprague joined the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. in 1985, and served on the organization’s board of directors from 2005 to 2016.

Through the Adirondack Guides program, Sprague taught many dozens of teenagers backpacking, adventure camping and canoeing skills.

Photo provided Andrew C. “Andy” Sprague (March 5, 1948 — July 5, 2019)

ROLE MODEL

Justina Sweet Beswick of Queensbury was one of those teens. She shared memories of how Sprague lead her and her older sister Jessica on survivalist camping trips — several of which were three to four days long.

“We went deep into the Adirondacks carrying all our camping gear, and we slept in tents or lean-tos,” she said. “Andy taught us tree identification, how to tie knots, and all the safety stuff you need to know camping in the wilderness.”

Beswick added that it was “amazing” what she was exposed to through 4-H and Adirondack Guides, noting that Sprague taught her all sorts of skills, including how to shoot black-powder guns, how to give effective public presentations, as well as how to survive the brutal cold of overnight winter camp-outs.

“The experiences and Andy’s guidance really gave me self-confidence to believe in myself and know that I could go in any direction I wanted to in the future,” she said, relating memories of the trips he led to New York City and to the New York state capitol.

Beswick said Sprague was a role model for her — how he reached out to others — and it lead to her career as a supervisor in the mental health services field.

“The way Andy really took time to get to know a person and give back, and his ability to connect with anybody — that’s what I took with me as an adult.”

‘AN EXTRA FATHER’

Other members of the Adirondack Guides and 4-H also shared their memories this week on an online memorial “guest book.”

“I’ll never forget his guidance and leadership on those amazing 4-H summer canoe trips in the Adirondacks. Andy was like an extra father to me and countless others in the area. He’ll be greatly missed, but his legacy lives on in all of us,” wrote a man from Malta.

A Salem resident offered similar thoughts.

“I will cherish the great memories, of fishing, hunting and camping with him — He had amazing patience with kids.”

A man from South Glens Falls recalled his younger years with Andy, going to the state fair, and on the trips into the wilderness.

“He always loved what he was doing teaching and sharing what he knew with us kids — I learned so much from the time with him,” the man wrote. “He was a great man who left a lot of memories with a lot of people.”

Another man, from Wilmington, N.C., wrote this:

“Andy was the best kind of person — tolerant and good-humored. I have fond memories of him in school classes, on scouting trips, and hunting.”

‘WOULD DO ANYTHING FOR ANYBODY’

Sprague hired Amy Sabattis in 2000 as Cooperative Extension’s marketing coordinator, and she offered her memories of him this week, noting he had “great leadership skills.”

“He gave you guidance but never micromanaged you,” she said. “He was quick with praise and encouragement, which made you always want to do your best.”

She added that he was very organized and had high expectations, but had a lighthearted approach.

“Andy ran a tight ship, almost military style, but he wouldn’t stress over the little things,” she said.

Longtime Cooperative Extension agent Ruth Fruda offered her thoughts.

“He loved the outdoors, and one of his greatest joys was working with young people,” she said.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Les Macura of Granville served with Sprague for 25 years in a Navy Seabees battalion.

“You could always depend on Andy,” Macura said. “Whatever he did, he did perfectly, every time.”

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty recalled how Sprague lead the local emergency squad during a crucial time in which it was preparing to spin off from the fire company. Sprague was assistant captain of the squad from 1992 through 1994, and captain from 1995 through 1997.

“And kept the squad on the rails for us,” Geraghty said. “He was a great guy — he was a tireless worker and would do anything for anybody.”

During the last several years of his life, Sprague was afflicted with ALS.

Sprague grew up in Gouverneur, and developed a love of outdoors in Scouting. In his teen years he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. After his high school graduation, he attended Syracuse University where he earned a degree in Forestry. Fairly late in his career with Cooperative Extension, he served in the Navy during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Sprague’s memorial service was held July 9 at Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg, following calling hours that drew many dozens of people.

Interment with full military honors was conducted July 10 at Gerald Solomon/Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

The Sprague family has requested that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the ALS Regional Center at St. Peter’s Hospital. Sprague’s online guest book can be seen at www.alexanderfh.net.