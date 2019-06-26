City’s five-year plan update shows good news

× Expand File photo At the last Financial Committee meeting, Counselor Mike Kelly announced that the City of Plattsburgh will face a deficit by the year 2023. However, at the latest meeting, it was revealed the city can survive another year.

PLATTSBURGH | The Finance and Budget Committee recently discussed updates with the city’s five-year-plan that Chair Mike Kelly introduced to the city council at the beginning of June.

“It costs about 3.15 percent extra each year to run the city,” Kelly had said in the original five-year plan presentation. “The tax rate is about 2 percent and that discrepancy is always going to be a problem for us. We have to recognize that and continue to find ways to do both growth and continue to hold the line on expenses.”

The city hopes to cut expenses by almost $900,000 by the year 2021, but Kelly claimed that 2023 could be the first year in a long time that Plattsburgh will end up in a deficit. However, as the DRI’s plans with the Durkee Street get closer, the council believes that it will generate much revenue for the city and downtown.

At the most recent meeting, Thursday, June 20, Kelly presented the changes to the five-year budget plan. According to the recent updates, Plattsburgh is expected to be financially stable until the year 2024, one year more than originally expected.

Mayor Colin Read assigned a special task force to look over the analysis and extend it further. Read is expecting his mayor’s financial budget to be in and approved by July or August. The councilors also called for each department to find budget savings in order to cut costs.

The next Finance and Budget Committee Meeting will be held Thursday, July 18, at 4:30 p.m. held in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall.