City Common Council OKs Empire State Trail connection

The Empire State Trail is a 750-mile multi-use trail between New York City and the Canadian border — with a section running east from Buffalo to Albany — proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo more than two years ago. It’s slated for completion by the end of next year.

The section of the trail in the City of Plattsburgh is expected to run from the Nevada Oval to the Terry Gordon Bike Path, onto Jay and Bridge streets, City Hall Place and Cumberland Avenue before leaving the city on north Margaret Street.

“We’re very anxious to move forward with this,” David Hart, project development supervisor with the state Department of Transportation (DOT), told the Common Council last week. “We think it’s going to be a big benefit to the city.”

As part of the agreement between the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the DOT and the city, the DOT will repave the Terry Gordon Bike Path, install new wayfinding signs and paint or repair street markings along the route, according to Hart.

Work on the city section is expected to go out to bid this August, with a projected completion of next summer.

According to Hart, the Clinton County portion of the project is expected to cost approximately $580,000, with the city’s portion of the trail projected to cost roughly $250,000.

“It looks like we’re going to have an extensive trail system in our region,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said last week. “That’s going to be really good for tourism and recreation.

“I can really anticipate a lot of bicyclists using this trail and it bringing a lot more tourists to the City of Plattsburgh.”