City considers law banning vaping on public property

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The City of Plattsburgh Common Council is considering a local law that would add e-cigarettes and hookahs to a list of tobacco products banned from use on public property. Advocates for the law — and one opponent ­— took to City Hall last week to weigh in on the proposal.

PLATTSBURGH | Maria Lyons is tired of the smoke.

The 13-year-old Stafford Middle School student told the Plattsburgh Common Council last week that when she walks home from school with her friends, it’s often that they have to walk through clouds of cigarette or e-cigarette smoke as they navigate city sidewalks.

It’s something she deals with at home ­— and wishes she didn’t also have to deal with on her commute.

Lyons spoke to lawmakers Feb. 28 as they weigh a local law that would add “electronic nicotine delivery systems” like e-cigarettes and hookahs to a list of tobacco products barred from use on sidewalks, parks, streets or other public property within city limits. Lyons said last week that she’s in favor of the change.

“There are a lot of people that smoke,” she said. “I personally think it’s not okay ... it’s kind of like dis-harm. It can hurt you.”

It was at the urging of local anti-tobacco nonprofits like Tobacco Free Clinton, Franklin, Essex that Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) first introduced the law Feb. 7.

“The ultimate goal is to present a reasonable, logical next step to prohibition of tobacco products in public spaces,” Armstrong told The Sun. “I think it’s a public health issue. I think we need to understand emissions from vaping are as harmful as tobacco smoke.

“If we’re concerned about second-hand smoke, it’s only natural we would protect the public from vaping emissions.”

A second public hearing on an amended version of the law is set for Thursday, March 14, at 5 p.m. in the Common Council chambers at City Hall.

POSSESSION QUESTION

The council was set to vote on the law last Thursday.

But some councilors, including Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), had some reservations about a section of the legislation that would have barred both use, and possession, of tobacco products on public property.

“I won’t vote for any law that limits possession,” McFarlin said.

“Prohibiting use on local land is something else, and something I can certainly get behind.”

Armstrong amended the law on the floor, striking any mention of “possession.”

She also amended the law to change a proposed ceiling on non-compliance fines from $250 ­— which would’ve represented an increase of more than 400 percent over the existing maximum fine of $50 ­— to a maximum of $100.

That change came after Alex Clark, executive director of the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association, told councilors that he believed $250 would present an undue burden on low-income residents.

SOME SKEPTICAL

Not everyone thinks that limiting the use of e-cigarettes is a good thing.

Clark told councilors last week that he believed the law sent the wrong message about vaping, and called for lawmakers to reconsider.

“Not only am I concerned about this ordinance sending the wrong message about smoke-free tobacco and nicotine products and that it would discourage people who smoke from using these products,” said Clark, “But I do have very, very strong concerns about the wording that would criminalize possession by anyone.”

Clark said that he believed the notion of vaping being as harmful as “combustible tobacco products” to be inaccurate.

The U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, sent out an advisory to the contrary last December.

Adams called the prevalence of youth e-cigarette use an “epidemic,” and warned against the health risks associated with vaping and nicotine.

“The recent surge in e-cigarette use among youth, which has been fueled by new types of e-cigarettes that have recently entered the market, is a cause for great concern,” Adams said in a statement. “We must take action now to protect the health of our nation’s young people.”

Tobacco use among high-schoolers nationwide grew more than 38 percent between 2017-18, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Statewide, fewer and fewer high-school students are smoking traditional cigarettes.

According to the state Health Department, the number of teens that smoke cigarettes has plummeted by 82 percent in the last few years, from approximately 27.1 percent in 2000 to 4.8 percent last year.

But the number of teens who vape vaulted by 160 percent between 2014-18, from 10.5 to 27.4 percent, according to the state Health Department.

Nationwide, e-cigarettes remain the most commonly used tobacco product by teens, NBC News reported last month.

STATEWIDE LEGISLATION PROPOSED

A raft of legislation designed to curb the rise of e-cigarette use is currently making its way through the state legislature.

Bills being considered by various state Senate and Assembly committees include measures that would raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarette products from 18 to 21 statewide; impose a tax on the sale of vapor products; allow for the prohibition of the sale of flavored e-liquid; end the sale of tobacco and e-cigarette products in pharmacies; require certain warnings on e-cigarette packaging and advertising; and restrict the use of coupons to lower the price of certain products.

The measures were proposed last month as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Budget proposal.

“Tobacco use remains the number one cause of preventable death in New York State, even after years of education and policy changes,” Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator at the Clinton County Health Department, said in a statement.

The same components in tobacco that make it addictive are often also found in e-cigarette products, according to Derusha.

“That’s why Governor Cuomo’s proposed legislation to raise the age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 is being so well received in the public health community,” she said.

“Fewer tobacco users equates to fewer tobacco related deaths over time and that’s a good thing.”

Vaping and e-cigarette use remains banned on grounds owned and operated by Clinton County.

In neighboring Essex County, the Board of Supervisors voted last year to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.